Agricultural waste such as vegetable and fruit scraps and tree trimmings will start being turned into compost to be used by farmers.

The process will see roughly 15 tonnes of such waste transformed into eight tonnes of compost every two weeks, with that compost then distributed to farmers free of charge at the Pitkalija farmers’ market.

The waste processing arrangement comes following a deal struck between WasteServ and the Malta Food Agency. It was jointly announced on Friday by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo during a visit the two ministers paid to the Civic Amenity Site in Ta’ Qali.

“Today, we are seeing in a tangible way how circular economy can be applied to different sectors, in this case for agricultural use. This is the kind of sustainable work we want to continue promoting so that our country implements the principles of circular economy, reduces waste, and recognises the value of waste,” stated Minister Miriam Dalli.

Trimmings ready to be composted. Photo: DOI/Pierre Sammut

WasteServ is currently working on an even larger project to transform organic waste into compost. That project, which forms part of its broader project to construct an incinerator and recycling plant in Magħtab, will see it develop a facility that will be capable of processing around 70,000 tonnes of organic waste collected from households into compost and energy.

Speaking about the deal to turn agricultural waste into compost, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said the arrangement would contribute to farmers producing quality food for Maltese and Gozitan families.

“Today, we are again witnessing the government keeping its word with Maltese and Gozitan farmers, supporting their work and at the same time bearing the fruits of the work of the Malta Food Agency, which is responsible for the holistic process of local produce from production until it reaches consumers,” he said.