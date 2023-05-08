Aidan Buttigieg of the new Gozitan club, D Sports Lab, and Diana Muscat of Team Greens started with a bang in the first race of the National Road Championship.

This championship organised by the Maltese Cycling Federation, this year is again being held over three races. In wonderful weather, Aidan Buttigieg, as he did in the first race of the Time Trial, finished first again in the Elite Category, while Diana Muscat won the Category reserved for Women, which races were held on Sunday in the circuit of San Martin. The Elite, Under 23 and Juniors did seven laps (61.6km), the Women and Masters did five laps (44 km), while the Under 16s will do three laps (26.4km).

Buttigieg finished first in the Elite when he finished his race in a wonderful final sprint where he managed to pass in the last three meters the debutant Bernard Galea (Agones Afc), a cyclist who lives in England. Buttigieg’s time was 1:37:12.47, while Galea’s was 1:37:51.49. Pierre Borg of Mosta CC finished in third place (1:43:19.04).

