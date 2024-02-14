A 72-year-old American died on Wednesday after falling from a passenger ship into the Grand Harbour, the police said.

The incident happened at about 5pm when the ship was docked at in the Grand Harbour. Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who was a passenger on the same ship, fell into the sea.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site while an ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital for necessary treatment. The man was certified dead a short time later.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations into this incident are ongoing.