Obituaries

DEBONO. On April 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMENA, of Għargħur, aged 82, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brother Joe, widower of Lora, her sisters Rita and her husband John Livesey, Marianne and her husband Julian Borg, her very dear nieces and nephews Dorianne, Alistair, Karen, Matthew, Susanne, Joanne, Graziella and Alexia, her great-nephews and nieces, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, May 2, at 1.30pm for Għargħur parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAFERLA. On April 29, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, the Most Noble DORIS, née Caruana Dingli, widow of Joseph, aged 97, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her immediate family. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Bertha and her husband Anthony Darmanin, her daughter-in-law Jeanette widow of the late Marquis Dr John Laferla, her treasured grandsons David and his wife Kirsten, Michael and his wife Daniela and their children, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia on Wednesday, May 3 at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Merciful Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nurses and carers at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication during the many years she spent there.

In Memoriam

BRINKWORTH – DAVID CHARLES. Today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, his children Jonathan, Fiona, Sarah Jane and Andrew.

CAMILLERI – MONICA. In loving memory of a most beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing. So deeply missed and never forgotten by her husband John, her children Jenny, Gillian and Philippe, Susan, Timmy and Angela, John and Moira, Anne, and Angie, her 14 grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Monday, May 1, at 6.30pm at Lapsi chapel, St Julian’s. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

CUSCHIERI – JILL. Remem­bering a much loved wife, mother and grandmother who 10 years ago left this life so suddenly without time to say goodbye. With unfading memo­ries of happy times together as a family and the love she had for each of us. Denis, Elise, Matthew, Thom and families.

GERADA. In loving memory of JOSEPH GERADA, B.Pharm., on the 18th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Bernadette and family. A prayer is solicited.

RIZZO – EDGAR GEORGE. Fondest memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SPITERI MALLIA – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Loved and sadly missed by his daughter Joanna, his sons-in-law Francis and Stephen and his grandchildren.

ZAMMIT. Remembering with love and deep gratitude our dearest father LAWRENCE, today being the 16th anniversary of his passing to a better life and reunited with his much loved wife Cynthia. Never forgotten by his children Peter, Pamela and their families.

In loving memory of Sir ANTHONY MAMO - 9.1.1909 – 1.5.2008 on the 15th anniversary of his death. Remembered with much love by Monica, John and Tessa, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CHARLES HALL, a beloved son, brother and uncle 26.3.1979 – 1.5.2002. Of all the special gifts in life however great or small; To have you as a son and brother; Was the greatest gifts of all. A special time; A special face; A special son and brother; We can’t replace; With an aching heart; We whisper low. We miss you and love you so Mum, dad, Patricia, Jeanette and their respective families.