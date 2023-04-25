Obituaries

ABELA. On April 22, at Karin Grech Hospital, ANNE, née Psaila, of Żejtun, widow of Victor, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children Mary Rose and her husband Ray Sciberras, Dr Kathleen and her husband Dr Ray Gatt, Saviour and his wife Rita, her grandchildren Edward, Marina, James, Simon, Marco, Matthew, Luke and their respective families, her devoted carer Sheila Mateo, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, April 25, at 1.15pm, for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she deserves.

CAMILLERI. On April 23, HERBERT, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Hoy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his children Simon and his wife Nicola, Victoria and her husband Bertrand Borg Cardona, Angela and her husband Mario Konzett, his grandchildren Rebecca and her husband James Grech, Tina and her husband Simon Psaila, Daniel and his partner Alexia Gatt, Lara and Niki Konzett and his great-grandchildren Ivy, Bea, and May Psaila.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO AGIUS. On April 21, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MIRIAM, née Camilleri, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her deep loss her beloved husband Paul and her children Joseph and his wife Patricia, Suzanne and her husband Bruce, Robert and his partner Claudine, her grandchildren Max, Hannah, Nicholas and Rebecca, her in-laws and their families, her nephews and nieces, her cat Tigger, as well as other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, Tuesday, April 25, at 2.15pm for the Basilica of St Paul, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. In lieu of flowers, a donation on her behalf to the LifeCycle Malta Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank her dedicated home carers, as well as all the doctors and nurses, and the caring staff at St James Hospital, Sliema, for their care and attention shown throughout.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – JOE. It is 19 years since you passed away. Your love and sweet memories are unforgettable. Rest in peace dearest Joe. Marionne, Sandra and Giuseppe, Kenneth and Marieta and grandson Marco and Martje and baby Enea.

COLEIRO. Unfading memories of my dear father FRANZ on the 54th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 22nd anniversary of his call to eternal life Another year without you, The pain is the same, Thankfully the memories Remain Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul today at 7.30pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.