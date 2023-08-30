Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On August 29, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, VICTORIA, k/a Vicky, formerly of Birkirkara, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, August 31, at 9.15am at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the Sisters and staff at St Catherine’s Home for their dedicated care.

GAMBIN. On August 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODFREY, of Birkirkara, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lelin, his children Joseph, Marcella and Mark, Marlon and Francesca and Godfrey, his grandchildren Chloe, Manolito, Michela, Nico, Aaliyah, Braiden, Matthias, Jayden, Shaielle and Aleyshia, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, August 31, at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

INGUANEZ. On August 28, REV DR JOE INGUANEZ, former director of DISCERN and lecturer at the University of Malta, aged 80, went to meet the Lord whom he served during his lifetime. He will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters: John and his wife Maria; Rose Dimech and her husband Francis; Frances, widow of the late Michael Angelo Bartolo; Carmen Carabott and her husband John; Rita Camilleri and husband Charles; Emanuel and his wife Pauline; Laurie and his wife Doris; Catherine Sciberras and her husband Michael; nephews and nieces and the many friends and colleagues. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – IRIS née Lapira. Daughter of Prof. Egidio OBE DSC, widow of Dr Maurice Arrigo on the anniversary of her death. Mourned by her children Noel, Peter and Marisa and grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

LUCAS. Treasured memories of DAVID on the 30th anniversary of his demise. The most value you imprinted on us is love. We are blessed, having you as our intercessor from above. May you continue enjoying the Lord’s presence. Deeply missed by Ian and family.

GERMAN – HERMAN. In loving memory of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed but remains very much alive in our hearts. His daughter Arienne and husband Timothy, his granddaughter Rebecca, his grandson Christian and his wife Andrea and great-grandchildren Mia and Max.

MELI. Treasured memories of a dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather, EDWIN, on the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today, as always, with love and gratitude by his children Joanna, Adrian and Stephen and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MILLER – MARIA. Our beloved aunt, fondly remembered on the 21st anniversary of her death by her nephews and nieces, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – FRANK. In loving memory of our beloved father on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Albert, Annamaria and Patrick, Nathalie and Ray and his beloved grandchildren Shaun, Krista and Neil. Today’s 7pm Mass at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In memory of our dearest niece MALOU on August 29, being the anniversary of her going to meet our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Winston, Tony and Bella and their families.

ZAMMIT – CONNIE. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, today the 17th anniversary of her demise on August 30, 2006. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children, Marie Louise, Anthony, Rosette, Yvonne and Victoria, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ALAN BROWN. In loving memory of our dear son on the 27th anniversary of his death at the young age of 25. Gone too soon but never forgotten. His father Vincent, his brothers Adrian and his wife Elaine, Julian and his wife Amanda, nieces Sara, Lisa and Ellie, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at St Mary's parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara.

