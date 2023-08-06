Obituaries

BARTOLO PARNIS. On August 3, PATRICIA, widow of Tony, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 95. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, her daughter Joanna and her husband Paul, her sons George and his wife Silvana, Anthony and his wife Greta, together with her grandchildren, Paul Anthony, Andrew, Jack, Julian, Keith and Mark, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home on Tuesday, August 8, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. The family is grateful for the love and care given to her by all the dedicated staff at Simblija Care Home.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On August 3, PAULINE (Polly), widow of Anthony, at the age of 91, sadly passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her eight children, Charles and Valerie, Laura and Alfred, Monica and Albert, Marco and Tina, Raniero and Margie, Leonida and Henri, Andre and Graziella, Desiree and Tito, her beloved sister Emily and her children Raffaella and Riccardo, her devoted carer Laila, and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 7, at 9am, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated.

Thanks go to the consultant, the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DEGUARA. On August 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, of Mellieħa, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Maria, his children Mario and his wife Esther, Edward and his wife Mary, his grandchildren, Luke and his partner Jessica, Shanon and her husband Steve and Naomi, his siblings and their families, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 7, at 2.15pm, for Maria Bambina Archipretal church, Mellieħa, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Id-Dar il-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TESTA. JOSETTE, aged 86, a much-loved sister of Sandra and Marie, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday, August 4. She also leaves to mourn her loss her many nieces and nephews in Malta, England and Canada, other relatives and many friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Holy Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow Monday, August 7, at 2pm at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance back gate).

A donation to the Malta Dementia Society would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks go to the Mater Dei A & E staff and those of Medical Ward 8 for their most courteous and professional care. Thanks also to the staff and management of The Imperial care home for having made Josette’s last few months comfortable in a beautiful environment.

Please remember her in your thoughts and prayers.

Also please remember Mary, Infantino, Cora, Therese, Henry and Connie and Anton.

Memorial Mass

Mass celebrating one year from the demise of JOSEPHINE FRENDO, née Zarb, will take place on Saturday, August 12, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Rest in peace, beloved Josephine.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In ever loving memory of MAURICE, ex-secretary general UĦM, on the 18th anniversary of his passing. Missed immensely and never forgotten by his wife Maria, daughters Jacqueline, Sandra and her husband Ivan, grandchildren Silvio, Andrea, Stefano and Martina. Lord grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAU. In loving memory of JESSIE on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Mary Rose and family.

FARRUGIA – DORIS. Fondest memories of a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 40th anniversary of her passing. Greatly loved and missed by her husband Gigi, daughters Lucienne and Josette, sons Ivan and Adrian, her grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass celebrating her life will be held today, Sunday, August 6, at 11am at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara.

KELLY – THERESA. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 43rd anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by her daughters Patricia and Aida and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – DENISE. In memory of my dear aunt who passed away on August 6, 2019. Very much missed. Maureen.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of our dear mother today, the 16th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Joanna Wallbank and Christine Muscat and their families. May she rest in peace.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of my sister today the 16th anniversary of her death. Margaret.

SCERRI – NELLIE, née Spiteri Paris. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

VASSALLO – VICTOR F. In loving memory of a special and most beloved father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and his treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

WISMAYER – ROLAND. In loving memory of a dear father on his second anniversary. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Richard and Felicity.

In loving memory of ALFRED CASSAR tomorrow the sixth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord, August 7, 2017. Forever loved, cherished and deeply missed by his wife Mary, his children Mario, Massimo and Nadia and their respective spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, August 7 at 9am at the Collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked and at 10am at the Jesuits church, Valletta. Lord, grant him eternal rest “Sadly missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day… No longer in our life to share, But in our hearts, you’re always there.”

ETIENNE ATTARD 10.8.2020 “Though your presence may be gone your memory will always live on” Deeply missed by his father Ray, his mother Lourdes and his brother Matthew

In loving memory of Tony Chetcuti fifteen years gone by and you're still very much a part of us his wife Carmen, his daughters Kristina and Nadja, and his grandchildren Pippa and Gigi "Close your eyes and you will see me among you Today and Tomorrow" - Khalil Gibran

Guido de Marco August 12, 2010 In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, August 10 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In loving memory of WALTER DEBATTISTA a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother on the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brother, sisters and their respective families. Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul on the 8th August at 8.00am at the Fatima Sanctuary, G'Mangia. May he rest in peace

In Memoriam JOHNNY NAVARRO In fondest memory of an affectionate father, grandfather, great-grandfather and an exceptional much-loved actor on the 26th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his four daughters Gladys, Marlene, Marcelle, Valerie, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

