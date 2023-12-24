Obituaries

BONAVIA. On December 22, ANNIE (Anna Maria) née Mifsud, aged 82, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family. Always cherished by her children David and his wife Jeanine, Marie-Claire and her husband Luc Léonard, James and his wife Nerissa, her grandchildren Daniel, Thomas, Gianluca, Katrina, Elsa Marie, Samuel, Chiara, Enrico and Valentina, her siblings, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves the Imperial Home on Thursday, December 28, at 8.45am for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9.30am, followed by internment at Naxxar Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta are appreciated. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and dedication shown by all the staff at the Imperial Home.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI. On December 21, MARIA ILEANA, only daughter of the late Dr Giovanni Curmi and Lucy née Savona, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her cousins, other relatives and many friends. The funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 27, at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Adolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SKALETZ. On Friday, December 22, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ROSEMARIE, née Schranz, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Michael, her daughters Marina and Nathalie, her brother John Schranz and his wife Marlene, her niece and nephew Marija and John, their families, as well as relatives and friends. Her loving heart, warmth, her jolly and adventurous spirit will be dearly missed by all.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, December 26. for tal-Ibraġ parish church. Mass præsentae cadavere will be held at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC and Hospice Malta for their constant support and care.

May the Lord grant her eternal peace, and may her memory be forever etched in our hearts.

In Memoriam

ABELA − FRANCIS. Treasured memories on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ABELA. In loving memory of TARCISIO (Tossy), a devoted husband, father and grandfather, today the 33rd anniversary of his passing to meet the Risen Lord. Remembered with affection by his wife Maria Stella (May), his children Silvana, John, Moira, Stephen, Peter and Christopher, their respective spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Always in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AGIUS FENECH CLARKE – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, tomorrow Christmas Day being the second anniversary of her birth to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Carol and Nicky and their respective families. Forever in our hearts. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her, may she continue to rest in peace, Amen.

ANASTASI. In ever loving memory of CARMELO, a dear husband and father, on the 53rd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife and children.

ATTARD – VIOLET. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, tomorrow the 18th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

BONELLO – WILLIAM. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the 37th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters, Tanya and Moira and her husband Martin and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CINI – JOSEPH and JOSEPHINE. In loving memory on the anniversary of their passing, 27.1.1994 and 24.12.2011, respectively. Those we love can never be more than a thought away for, as long as there is a memory, they live in our hearts forever. Eternal rest give unto them, O Lord. Marlene.

CLARE – OLGA. In forever loving memory of our very dear mother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away nine years ago on Christmas day. Her loving daughters Eldred and Joyce and all her in-laws.

COLEIRO TONNA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear papa, being the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Victoria and Ann Marie, their families and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CREMONA – Chief Justice Emeritus Professor JOHN JOSEPH. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on this the third anniversary of his death. Always remembered and so terribly missed by his children Antony, Anne and her husband Andrew Abrahams, Mary, widow of John Samut-Tagliaferro, and by his beloved grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George. Lord grant him eternal rest.

EBEJER – ETIENNE. On the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH FARRUGIA, CPAA, FCIS. Today is the 10th anniversary of his demise. Treasured memories of a beloved husband. Deeply missed by his loving wife Miriam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of NICHOLAS, a dear father and grandfather, tomorrow the 34th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his children, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – PETER GATT, A&CE. On the anniversary of his demise. A day sadly remembered by those he loved. Mabel, his sons, Matthew, Peter and Damian and their families.

MACELLI. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved mother ANTIDA, née Cassar-Naudi, on the first anniversary of her demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children, her sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Lord Jesus, grant her eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Joe) on the 13th anniversary of his death. So much loved and missed. Rest in peace. Gaby, Gabriella and Christian, Monique, Nicholas, Gulja, Carla, Pascal, Pippa.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – WALTER, December 18, 1980 and JOE, December 23, 2010, on the anniversary of their demise. Please remember them in your prayers. Their family.

PIROTTA – EMANUELA. Treasured memories of a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 41st anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUEL – HARRY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. Always in our hearts. His family.

SPITERI – DANIEL. Treasured memories of a loving son and brother, eight years from his passing on December 26. Sadly missed by Marlene, Twannie, Diana, Amanda and John. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. Death leaves a heartache no time will ever heal. A memory sealed with love until we meet in the Lord’s pastures. In unfading memory of our precious ROSEMARIE on her third anniversary in the Lord’s embrace. Sorely missed by husband John, son Sean and Karen, daughter Romina and George and grandchildren Jeremy, Niki, Tara and Benji and her family. May she rest in peace.

TABONE – JOHN. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow being the first anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

VELLA – CHRIS. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, today his 18th anniversary.

You are in our hearts,

In our thoughts,

In our life,

Forever and always.

Lord, grant him eternal rest. Felicity and Richard.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH who passed away 19 years ago on December 26. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Margaret, daughters Victoria and her husband Mario, Roberta and her husband Mark, Stefanya, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN DEBATTISTA on the third anniversary of his demise. Loved and forever remembered by his wife Maria Annunziata, his son Charles, Jean-Pierre Camilleri, widower of his daughter Janet, his grandson Daniel, his sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam Mgr GERARD FRENDO Cherished and fondest memories today, the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. The Xuereb family Frans, Angelica, George and Rosette.

The bereaved family of VINCENT GAUCI, dental surgeon who passed away on November 14, 2023would like to thank all those who attended his funeral service at St Anne parish church, Marsascala on November 17, 2023. We would also like to thank His Excellency, Archbishop Emeritus George Frendo, Vincent's dear friend and spiritual guide Fr Charles Abela, and Marsascala’s parish priest, Fr Luke Cutajar and all those who sent flowers, made charitable donations or expressed sympathy in any way on the great loss of our beloved Vincent. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of CARMEN PISANI 29.11.1916 - 26.12.2015 On the eighth anniversary of her demise, her children, grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends would like to tell her that they still miss her and still cherish her love for all. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on December 26 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest

