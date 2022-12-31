Obituary

DIMECH. On December 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIE LOUISE, née Buttigieg, of Marsascala, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Annemarie and her husband Thomas Schumacher, her beloved grandchildren Mia Rose and Mathis Lorenz, her brothers Louis and his wife Rosemarie, Pier Giorgio, William, Anton and his wife Angela, Maria, widow of her brother Oliver, her in-law Louis, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, January 2 at 1.15pm for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Apap Institute, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – SUNNY. In ever loving memory of dear dad who left this life so gracefully at the close of 2015. You continue to live on in our hearts. Peter and Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie. As always we shall raise a glass.

CASOLANI. Loving memories of our dear mother MARY on the 45th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (former RSM 100 Malta Police), especially today being his birthday.

Death brings a heartache that no one can heal,

Whilst love leaves a memory that no one can steal.

Sleep tight Mike. Forever in my heart and prayers. Alice.

PERICI – ROSEMARY. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the fourth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Never a day goes by that you are not so sorely missed mummy. Victoria, Michael, Andrew, Mark and Sabrina and Atticus.

RANDON. Treasured memories of our beloved ANTHONY, today the third anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Therese, son Christopher, Jean Claude, his sister Mae and relatives. Always in our prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SACCO – REMIĠ. Treasured memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise today. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his children, their spouses, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TESTA – CONNIE, née Fenech Soler. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Erika, Lara and George.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear mother THERESA (Tessie), today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOAN GINGELL on her third anniversaryin God’s loving presence on December 31, 2019. Fondly remembered and treasured by her beloved husband ALEX, her affectionate daughters BERTHA, THERESA, and MARIA and their spouses Paul, Ivan, and Niki, her adorable grandchildren Amy, Benji, Michael, Sarah, Ana, Paul, and Nina, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives, and friends. A smile for all and a heart of gold, Most beautiful this world could hold. Always smart, always kind, Delightful memories you left behind. Lord, keep her in Your loving embrace.

Comm. FRANCO COMODINI - Treasured memories of a loving and unique husband, caring father, beloved grandfather and great-grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever missed, forever loved, forever living in the heart of his loving wife Mary, his children Alessandro, Elena, Vladimiro, their spouses, his grandchildren Riccardo and Lyane, Deliana and Bas, Alessia, Gianluca, Laura and his great-grandchildren Yuna and Duco. Your life was full of loving deeds; Forever thoughtful of our needs; Today and tomorrow, our whole life through; We will always love and cherish you. Masses for his repose will be said today at St Francis church, Valletta. Lord, embrace him always in Your loving arms.

In loving memory of our dear MANOLITO GAMBIN on the 29th anniversary of his demise forever missed by his father Godfrey, his mother Lelin, his brothers Joseph, Marlon and Godfrey, his sister Marcella, their families, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

In loving memory of GODFREY MAGRI DEMAJO today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his wife Carmen and his children Bernadette and her husband Maurice, Helene and her husband Frankie, and his granddaughter Corinne. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

