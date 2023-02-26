Obituaries

BONNICI. On February 25, MARIGOLD (Goldie), née Micallef Eynaud, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her loving husband of 61 years, Vincent, her adoring children Martin and his wife Gail, Nicky and his wife Denise, Peter and his partner Theresa, and Philippa and her husband Richard Mifsud, her grandchildren Daniel, Analise, Stephanie, Thomas and Emma, her sisters-in-law Annette Borg, Ellen Micallef Eynaud and Anne Bonnici, her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 28, at 8.30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Observation Ward 2 and M6 Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication shown while she was there. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CACHIA. On February 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JAMES (known as Pierre), aged 64, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Louise and her husband Anthony Galea, his brothers Norman and his wife Carmen, and Raymond, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 27, at 12.30pm, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Tarxien Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Puttinu Cares Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Emergency Department and ITU at Mater Dei Hospital for their care.

CASSAR TRIGONA. On February 23, at St Catherine Home, Attard, MARIA ODETTE of Sliema, widow of Godfrey Anthony, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Dearly loved and will be sorely missed by her beloved children Edwina and Paul Camilleri, Lucienne and Edwin Gera, Claire Vella and her partner Peter Azzopardi, her adored grandchildren, Erika and David Pace Bonello, Matthew and Astride Camilleri, Gag and Nathalie Camilleri, Amenia and Russell Mifsud, Emma and Philip Pullicino, her treasured great grandchildren, Ella, Nina, Michael, Anna, Luca, Ines, Tessa, Alec, Eva, Amelia, Sophie, Robyn, Paul, and Baby Emily, her beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends as well as the Dominican Community at St Catherine Home, carers and staff in whose loving care she was for the past years. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine Home, Attard tomorrow, Monday, February 27, at 8.45am where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Attard parish church, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

EASTWOOD. On February 7, at The Oakes, Huddersfield, Yorkshire, MARY, née Olivieri, widow of Michael, aged 98, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Stephanie, her granddaughter Olivia, daughter of her late son Nicholas, her great-grandchildren Jake and Evie, her daughter-in-law Carole Eastwood, widow of her son Nicholas, her brother-in-law David Eastwood and his wife Jane, and in Malta her sister Doris Grech, her sister-in-law Marie Louise Olivieri, widow of her brother Joseph, her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Philip Galea

GALEA. On February 24, PHILIP, aged 90, a much-beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Gauden and his wife Ann, Joseph Stephen and his wife Marie Louise, his grandchildren Gabriel and his partner Joanna, Andrew and his wife Davinia, Matthew and his partner Francesca, Josianne, and Daniel and his partner Rebecca, his great-grandson Adam, in-laws, relatives, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, February 27, for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am followed by interment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOWSON – TANYA THERESA, died peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, on February 17. Much loved wife of lan and devoted mother of James, Henry and Katherine and adored by seven grandchildren and also dear sister to Igor and his wife Judith. Funeral to be held at The London Oratory, Brompton Road, London, SW7 2RP on Tuesday, March 7 at 3pm. No flowers by request and donations if desired to Motor Neurone Disease Association, Francis Crick House, 6 Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, Northampton, NN3 6BJ.

PORTANIER. On February 23, IVAN, of Sliema, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved son Reuben and his wife Pamela, his son Alexei, his sister Auriol and her husband Patrick, his sister Valerie, his brother Ronald, Carmen, Josette, his grandchildren Bettina and Beppe, his nephews Alexander, Peter, James, Jeremy, Benjamin, Chris, Daniel, Chan, Ramon and Andre, his nieces Jeanette, Andrea, Annika, Audrey, Vanessa, Sarah, Rodelita, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent De Paul, tomorrow, Monday, February 27, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at St Vincent de Paul for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of TONINU who was found dead at Għallis Tower 68 years ago. Never forgotten by his daughter Vivienne, relatives and friends.

BORG BELLANTI – NOELLE. Treasured memories on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

BORG CARDONA. Treasured memories of our beloved mother MELITA on the 37th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her children Alex and Anna and their spouses, our sisters-in-law, Miriam, widow of our brother David and Carmen, widow of our brother Tony, her grandchildren and their families.

CUOMO. In loving memory of JOHN, today the first anniversary of his death. His loving family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of LENA, a dear wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the first anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Maria and Robert, Elizabeth and John, Gilbert and Grace, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest in peace.

GRIMA – ROMEO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 53rd anniversary of his demise. His children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

HERRERA – ROSE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the anniversary of her passing away. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dear REGGIE on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, his wife Veronica, his children Robert, Patrick, Shirlee and Sheila and their families. May he rest in peace together with his beloved daughter Susan who joined him in eternity.

PACE. In loving memory of DORIS on the 29th anniversary of her death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

PACE – VIOLET. In loving memory of a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who departed this life 21 years ago today. Remembered with much love and forever missed by her children Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, her in-laws Stephanie Pace and Norman Grima, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

PSAILA – JOSEPH M. and HELEN, née Spiteri Paris, loving and dedicated parents. Remembered by their children Marlene Schranz, Marthese Flynn, Margaret Rose, Herbert, Eric, Edward and their families. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord.

RAUSI. Fondest and treasured memories of a dear husband, father, and grandfather, JOVIN, on the first anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosalind, his children Nigel and Claudia, Teresa and Steve, Vicky and Jeff, his grandchildren, Martina, Luke, Amy and Elise, his sister-in-law Anne Grech, his brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 9.30am at St Aloysius College, Birkirkara.

SANT – MARY, née Portanier. Remembering our dear mother with love and gratitude on the 31st anniversary of her demise. May she rest in the embrace of the Lord. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and her beloved grandchildren.

SPITERI. In loving memory of JOSEPH E. a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Lucienne née Pecorella, his sons Kristian and Abigail, Jonathan and Christienne, grandchildren Jodie, Giulia and Khloè, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI – JOSEPH, former director Spiteri Bros Ltd. On the 14th anniversary of his demise on 26.2.2009. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by your beloved wife Mary Rose, your son Karl and Mariella, their son Karl and your daughter Erika. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

VASSALLO – MAE. Lovingly remembered by all her family and sadly missed on the 10th anniversary of her passing. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The D’UGO family would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated Mass, and all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers and cards, made donations to Hospice Malta or in any other way expressed sympathy on the great loss of our beloved COLIN D’UGO who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 3, 2023. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PAUL CALVAGNA husband of the late Mary Rose, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughter Claire, son-in-law John, widower of Elizabeth, grandson Matthew and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SPITERI on the third anniversary of her demise. The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away. Her husband Lewis, her children Randolph and Kerstin and her sister Jane Scicluna. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of DORIETTE GAUCI SCIORTINO, a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who met the Risen Lord on February 26, 2017. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed by her husband Edwin, her daughter Gerardine and her husband Gianrico, her daughter Gabriella and her husband Peter and her grandchildren Luca, Jeremy, Stefan and Antonia. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 11.30am at Ġesù Ħniena Divina Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar.

In everlasting memory of our dear NEVILLE FENECH on the 14th anniversary of his demise. I often sit and think about; the years that have passed by; and of the happiness and joy; that was shared by you and I. I think of all the laughter; the smiles and all the fun; and before I even know it; my tears have once again begun. For although it brings me comfort; to walk down memory lane; it reminds me how, without you; life has never been the same. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his loved ones. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of a beloved father VINCENT SULTANA - 11.1.1935 - 19.2.2017 being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Daughter never forgets her dad. Remembering you is easy; I do it every day; Missing you is still the heartache; That never goes away. Special thanks to relatives and friends who attended my mother’s Irma Sultana’s funeral, two months from her passing away. Thank you goes to all my colleagues and staff members at Welbee’s Supermarket, High Street, Sliema, for the support they are giving me and for the donations they made. Thank you all from my heart. Missing you both a lot mum and dad. Nathalie. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

To Thank

On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express my gratitude to all those who showed their solidarity with us during this tough period through messages, phone calls and flowers following the demise of our dearest JOHN DEBATTISTA. A word of thanks to all the doctors, nurses and carers working at Mater Dei Hospital and St Vincent de Paul Residence, particularly the staff working at the St George Preca Block, Ward No. 3, where he had been recovered during the past few months. We would also like to thank Can. Fr Charles Tabone, OP, Can. Fr David John Cilia, Archpriest of St Paul Shipwrecked parish, Valletta and the rest of the clergy who concelebrated John’s celebration of life. Hon. Dr Deo Debattista and family.

Doris Scicluna, Jo Christine Scicluna, and Martina Sciberras, together with her sons Zach and Sam, would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated the funeral Mass, and all those who attended the celebration. The family also deeply appreciates the expressions of sympathy and kindness conveyed in so many ways by relatives and friends, on the sad loss of CHARLES SCICLUNA, a most treasured and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, who passed away on December 28, 2022. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.