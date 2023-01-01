Obituaries

George Carbone

CARBONE. On December 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE of San Ġwann, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Maria Carbone, his wife Monica, his sons Jonathan and Matthew, his sisters Helen and Dorothy, nieces, nephews, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 2 at 8am for San Ġwann parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Golden Care Home, Naxxar, for their special care and dedication.

DEMAJO ALBANESE. On December 31, DAVID, passed away peacefully and suddenly comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Carol, his dear children Rachel, Zachary and his wife Petra and Anthea, as well as his treasured grandson Jack. David will also be mourned by his only brother Paul and his wife Alison and his nieces Nikki and Paula. He will be loved and missed by his in-laws Rose and David Axisa, his cousins, especially Ian, his relatives and numerous friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday, January 2, at 2pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. David will then be laid to rest at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DIMECH. On December 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIE LOUISE, née Buttigieg, of Marsascala, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Annemarie and her husband Thomas Schumacher, her beloved grandchildren Mia Rose and Mathis Lorenz, her brothers Louis and his wife Rosemarie, Pier Giorgio, William, Anton and his wife Angela, Maria, widow of her brother Oliver, her in-law Louis, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 2 at 1.15pm for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Apap Institute, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GENOVESE. On December 30, MIMA née Galea, aged 95, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Cynthia and Claire, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 4, at 9am at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable and philanthropic institutions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreplaceable loss his wife Doris, his children Jo Christine and Martina and her partner Chris, his grandchildren Zach and his girlfriend Erika, and Sam and his girlfriend Lara, his siblings, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 3 at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Malta Dementia Society, University of Malta, will be greatly appreciated. Loved beyond words, forever treasured, etched indelibly in our hearts. Rest in peace dear one. The family wish to thank the medical and nursing staff at the Emergency Department and SW3, the staff at the Imperial Residential Home, Sliema, and the Augustinian Sisters, Servants of Jesus and Mary. Infinite words of thanks go to the doctor for his sterling and unfailing dedication and constant care.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. Treasured memories of ROSE, a dear wife, mother and grandmother, on the fifth anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Maria and Alan, Victoria and Pierandrea, Julian and Sebastian.

BORG. Cherished memories of my dearest mother ERSILIA, on the 29th anniversary of her demise, always in our prayers. Helen husband Vincent and family.

BORG. Treasured memories of JOHN on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Riccarda, his sons Charles and Margaret, Raymond and Rita, Silvio and Patricia, Anton and Karen, Joseph and Elizabeth, his daughter Johanna and Antoine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil. January 2, 2014, the ninth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, Sean and Daniela, her nephews Alexander and Zachary, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Tuesday, January 3, at 6.15pm, at Knisja Familja Mqaddsa, Iklin. Family and friends are invited to attend. Rest in peace, my dear, till we meet again.

BRINCAT. In memory of my darling husband JOE, so dearly loved, so sorely missed. Olivia.

BUGELLI – FRANK. Remembering him on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Treasuring his precious memories, his wife Marlene, sons Joseph and Brian, their respective wives, grandchildren, family and friends.

CAMILLERI – CARMELA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Much loved and deeply missed by her children Anna, Rita, Aldo, Phyllis, Mario, Joseph, Paul and Dorothy, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace. We miss you mum.

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOAN, née Busietta, on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her husband Albert Joseph, their children and their families.

CIAPPARA – ALFRED. In memory of a loving husband and a dear father, today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, his wife Hilda, his children Corinne, Stephanie and Daniela, their husbands, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – DOREEN. Fond and treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy, and Ian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved father LOUIS on the 31st anniversary of his demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by his children Paul, George and Marie, his son and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O loving Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – ALBERT who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 1, 2016, at the age of 88. Always loved and remembered by his wife Doris, his children Mona and her husband Paul, Donald, his grandchildren Larissa, Benjamin and Danila, Nikki and Luke, Yanika and Andrew, Justin and Marie Claire, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – Fr JOHN VINCENT GATT, SJ. With very fond memories of a dear and caring brother, uncle and great uncle on the 16th anniversary of his death. God bless his dear soul. His sister Marie Therese.

LAURENTI. In treasured memory of FRANS, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Loved and missed by Mary, Victor and M’Lourdes, Bernadette and Frank, Lara, Benedicta, Francesca, Andrew. May he rest in peace.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. 1.1.2015. Dearest Matthew, rejoice eternally in God’s loving embrace, while I treasure you forever in my heart. So far and yet so close. Nanna Tina.

MEILAK. In loving memory of our dearest MATTHEW on the eighth anniversary of his tragic demise. Sadly missed by his aunt Danielle and cousins Julian, Sean and Elena. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MEILAK. In memory of a dear friend, MATTHEW. You may be out of sight, we may be worlds apart, but you are always on our minds and forever in our hearts. Alexander Scerri Herrera.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of FRANK who passed away 43 years ago today. Always remembered by Charles, Louise, Mark and Francesca.

VELLA ZARB – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her children Kathleen, wife of Walter Xuereb, Noel and his wife Judith, Mariella, wife of Charles Schembri, Mark, and Jennifer Mallia and their families. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church and Tal-Ibraġ church. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In loving memory of JOAN GINGELL on her third anniversaryin God’s loving presence on December 31, 2019. Fondly remembered and treasured by her beloved husband ALEX, her affectionate daughters BERTHA, THERESA, and MARIA and their spouses Paul, Ivan, and Niki, her adorable grandchildren Amy, Benji, Michael, Sarah, Ana, Paul, and Nina, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives, and friends. A smile for all and a heart of gold, Most beautiful this world could hold. Always smart, always kind, Delightful memories you left behind. Lord, keep her in Your loving embrace.

In loving memory of MATTHEW MEILAK LL.B; Dip. Notary Publicon the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life - 30.8.1992-1.1.2015 - There is a place in our hearts no one can fill; We treasure our memories; And move on with you; Constantly in our thoughts and prayers; Rest in Peace dear Matthew, Mamà, Papà and Bea.

Marie Antoinette Caruana and her daughter Stephanie, together with their families would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, relatives, friends and colleagues who attended the funeral, those who sent flowers, cards, donations and offered Masses, showed support or in any way expressed sympathy on the great loss of a dearly beloved husband and father JOSEPH C. CARUANA who went to meet the Risen Lord on December 13, 2022. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MEILAK. In loving memory of our beloved MATTHEW on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his grandparents Tania and Martin Vassallo, his uncle John and Baudina, Jordi and Ella.

