Obituary

ABELA. On January 9, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, THERESA, née Serpina, of Valletta and residing in Balzan, aged 88, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joseph, her daughters Marisa, wife of Dr Joseph Zammit, MD, and Ruth and her partner Dave, her sisters Beatrice and Gemma and their spouses, her sister-in-law Tessie, widow of Charles, her grandchildren Andrew, Daniel, Stephen and Patrick, together with their spouses and partners, her great-granddaughter Alyssa, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Saturday, January 13, at 8.45am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Balzan. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication.

CACHIA. On January 10, ALFRED, of Sliema, aged 85, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rosemarie, née Cini, his children Marcelle, Josie and his wife Janica, and Ivan, his brother Victor and his wife Freda, together with his grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 13, at 8.30am for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Alfred was our family’s pillar and a gentle soul.

CAMILLERI. On January 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MIRIAM, of Iklin, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her deep loss her husband David, her children Melanie Xerri de Caro and her husband John, Robert and his wife Joanna, Ryan and his partner Martina, her grandchildren Beata, Keira and Kai, her siblings, in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 13, at 9am for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Malta Hospice, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGUARA. On January 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, Sister CARMELA, aged 93, went to meet her Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, at 7am for the chapel of the Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù Road, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 7.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, AGNES, née Sciberras, of Mosta, aged 79, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Perit Lawrence Gatt, her children Louiselle and her husband Stephen, Etienne and his wife Christine, and Joseph and his partner Joan, her beloved grandchildren Fr Jean, Gaia, Leah, Maya, Sasha, Mattias, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 13, at 7.45am, for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – JOAN. On the anniversary of her passing away – forever missed.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us everyday,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, missed, and very dear.

Lovingly remembered by John, Bernadette, Loraine, Keith, Lisa, Mark, Nigel, Julia and Emma. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 36th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Hector, Oliver and Paul and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA – JOANNA ANTIDA GULIA, B. Pharm. In loving memory of our dear mother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Your sons Kenneth, Gavin and his wife Fleur, and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAPIRA – MARY. Treasured and loving memories of a special mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children and their respective spouses and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAFRACE – VICTOR. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Josie and Suzanne, Odette and Patrick and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WALSH – MAURICE. Fondest memories of a dear father, today the second anniversary of his demise. Heartfelt memories by his wife Josephine, children, in-law, and grandchild. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of GULAB CHATLANI today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. In our hearts your memory lingers, Always tender, fond and true; There’s not a day dear Dad, We do not think of you. Sadly missed by his children Tania, Edward, Michelle and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

