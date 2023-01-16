OBITUARIES

DIMECH. On January 14, at Casa Arkati care home, Mosta, GEORGINA, aged 92, widow of Emmie, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She was loved and will be missed by her children Simone, Joseph and his wife Isabel, Nadia and her husband John Schembri, her grandchildren and their spouses and partners, Nicola, Alexandra and Carlston, Luke and Kyle, Kristina and Alan, Jake and Lara and her great-granddaughter Sam. Her brother Frankie Vella and his wife Doris, her sisters-in-law Vanna and Marianne Vella, Vivienne Dimech, and numerous relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Casa Arkati care home on Wednesday, January 18, at 1.30pm, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment

in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Foodbank Lifeline Foundation on her behalf would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Arkati care home for their care and dedication throughout her stay.

LANFRANCO. On January 14, on the anniversary of his mother’s passing, at St Thomas Community Living, Marsascala, PETER, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Francis and his wife Claire, his nephews and nieces Simon, Angela, Philip, Chiara, Michael, Jessica and Jack, and their respective spouses, his great-nephews and nieces Nick, David, Emma, Leo, Ana, Luca, Luke and Francesca, and his in-laws Alfred Fabri and Michael Fenech, other relatives and his many friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement and/or to the Malta Community Chest Fund will be appreciated.

May God grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to the staff at the nursing home and to the doctors and nurses at SAMOC and Hospice.

IN MEMORIAM

BONNICI MALLIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved mother MARCELLE on the 24th anniversary of her meeting the risen Lord. So loved and so missed by her children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, her daughter-in-law Margaret and her sons-in-law.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured and unfading memory of our dear grandmother MARCELLE on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts, Peter, Nicholas, Martina, Michael, Justine, Simon, Michael, Louisa, Juliana, Christopher, Adrian and Felicity.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of STEPHEN on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

VELLA. Fond memories of JOE, especially today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Christine and Edward.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of JOE, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Always fondly remembered by Phyllis, Christine and Peter, Malcolm and Michaela, Lisa, Jack, Tom and Simon.

VELLA. Cherished memories of dear JOE on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Giovanna, Theresa and John.