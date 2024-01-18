Obituaries

AQUILINA. On January 17, MONA, née Grima, aged 103, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Robert and his wife Audrey, her grandchildren Karl and his wife Louise, Ira and her husband John Carbone, her great-grandchildren who she loved so much, Tara, Thomas, Martha, Ben and Mattie, her sister Contessa Enid Preziosi, her nieces Olivia, Ilona, Lauren, Anna and Christina, her nephews Michael and Josef, her family in Canada, the Xuereb family, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, January 19, at the Divine Mercy church, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Simblija Care Home and Fr Julian Cassar for their love and care.

CAMILLERI. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHEL, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Anouk and her husband Paul Ellul Sullivan, Josef and his wife Anita, Victoire and her husband Adrian Manfre’ and Louis Maistre, widower of his sister Georgette, his nephews and nieces Vibeke and David Pace, Greta and Daniel Tabone, Gaston and Justine Camilleri, Fae and Frank Borg, Tyron Pace, and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 18, for Balzan parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On January 16, Sr SALVINA FENECH FMM went to meet the Lord, leaving to mourn her loss her sister Tessie Muscat and her husband Charlie, her brother Joseph and his wife Josephine, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, January 19, at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Convent chapel, Balzan, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, Magistrate Dr ANTONIO MICALLEF TRIGONA, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Angele, née Martin, his loving daughters Krista and her partner Calvin Briffa, Stephanie and her husband Mario Fountain, his precious granddaughter Elizabeth, his sister Gabriella and her husband Nicola Pratellesi, his in-laws Josette, Edward, William and his wife Romina, and Peter, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 19, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORPIANO. On January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, WINNIE, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Victor, Alex and Gaby, Simone and Martin Zammit, John and Suzanne; her grandchildren Charlotte, Giancarlo and Tiziana, Marie José and Fabio and their son Michele, Paul and Karen, and Giuliana and Sam; her nephews and nieces, her sisters-in-law, her cousins, other friends and relatives. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, January 20, for St Julian’s parish church, where a Mass of Joy præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, preceded by the blessing. The Mass will be followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but charitable donations to the Monastery of St Clare, Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s STJ 9020, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VALENZIA. On January 16, at St James Hospital, Sliema, BRIAN, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Patricia, née Borg Carbott, his daughters Angelita and her husband Daryl, Roberta and her husband Brian, his grandchildren Hannah, Samuel, Liam and Lisa, his brother Justice Geoffrey and his wife Helen, his sister Madeleine and her husband John Schiro and his sister Sr Marie Claire, all his nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, January 19, for San Ġwann parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLUL SULLIVAN. Treasured memories of my mother LILIAN, née Critien, and father GEORGE on their anniversaries. May they rest in peace together forever. The family.

GRIMA – GIOVANNA. In loving memory of a dear sister on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Joseph and Vincent and their families.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of THERESA, a beloved mother and grandmother so fondly remembered on the anniversary of her death. Her family.

SPITERI. Treasured memories of our beloved grandparents ANTHONY and LAURA on their anniversaries. Forever in our hearts. Sandy and Fiona.

