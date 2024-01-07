Obituaries

INGUANEZ. On January 6, ĠUŻA, of Sliema, aged 89, went to meet her Lord, strengthened by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. She will be fondly and lovingly remembered by her children Maria, Juliana and her husband Joe Fenech, and Carmelo and his wife Odile, her grandchildren Maria Giuliana and her husband Bernard Farrugia, Robert Louis and his wife Karen Tanti, Nick and his wife Riana, Daniel and his fiancée Martha and Lara, her great-granddaughter Nora, her brothers Lorenz and Leli of Australia, her sister Helen, her sister in-law Ġuźa of the US, in-laws and their respective families, relatives, neighbours and friends, among whom those of il-Kappella Ġesù l-Ħabib. The funeral leaves her residence tomorrow, Monday, January 8, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where a Eucharistic celebration will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations in loving memory of Ġuźa to the Hospice Movement and Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, embrace your devoted daughter forever. Ma, the saying goes “Losing parents is losing the past”. Not in our case! For the past makes our present, and the past is going to shape our future. Grazzi Ma!

LOCHHEAD. On December 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, IAN, aged 85, died peacefully, united with all his family in Malta for Christmas. His cremation will take place in Sicily on January 11. A memorial service at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, will be arranged later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTINELLI – MARIA, aged 91, beloved sister of the late Joseph and Canon Emanuel Martinelli, went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday, January 5. She leaves to mourn her loss her nieces and nephews Louisa Grech, Isabella Mahoney, Sandro, Mario and Luciano Martinelli, and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will take place tomorrow, Monday, January 8, at 9am at St Mary parish church, Attard, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord welcome her into His loving embrace.

MICALLEF. On January 5, IRIS MAUD of St Paul’s Bay, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted of the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed by her beloved sons Paul, Stephen, Michael and wife Shirley, her daughters Natalene, Debbie and husband Stephen, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 9, at 7am for Marija Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, would be appreciated and the family requests for those attending the funeral to wear colour. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Memorial Mass

A Memorial Mass will be held to celebrate EVARIST SALIBA’s life at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Christ church in Tal-Ibraġ, on the January 13 at 10am. No flowers. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza https:// www.dartalprovidenza.org.

In Memoriam

ELLUL. In loving memory of our beloved PAUL, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Tina and his precious children Andrew and Emma. Rest in peace my darling.

FENECH. Treasured memories of JOE, on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and veteran artist. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Miriam, his children Mario, Marco and Joséf, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – MARY, died January 7, 1984. In fondest memory of our dearest mother on the anniversary of her death. Her son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

MARICH. Remembering today with love and affection, the sixth anniversary of our dearest YVONNE. Barbara and Clarissa, her in-laws, grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

SAMMUT. In loving memory of our dear mother VALERIE who left us so suddenly three years ago. Deeply missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, and their families.

STELLINI – JOSEPH. Fond memories of a loving father and nannu on the 23rd anniversary of his passing. Lovingly remembered by Alexander, JoAnna, Gianfranco, Roberta and Michele.

ULLO. Lovingly remembering my parents, LENA and EDWARD, on their respective anniversaries, January 6 and February 13. Still deeply missed by Josephine.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THERESA, today the 25th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; her grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

JOHN BONNICI (ex-Proprietor, J&A Bonnici Ltd) In loving memory of a dear father on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons Carmel and his wife Julie, Renzo, daughter Yvonne and her husband John; grandchildren David, Angie and her husband Antoine, Mireille, Daniel, Erika and her husband Jeremy, John and his wife Yanika, and Julia; great-grandchildren Ria, Maria, Sophie, Hollie and Ġannina. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of MARISA BONNICI, née Xuereb a dear mother, wife and daughter on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Renzo, her daughters Erika and her husband Jeremy, Julia and her boyfriend Ian, her son John and his wife Yanika, granddaughters Sophie, Hollie and Ġannina and her mother Teresa Xuereb. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of MARY ROSE CALVAGNA on the first anniversary of her demise, Wednesday, January 10. Deeply missed by her daughter Claire, grandson Matthew and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of ANTONIO MANGANARO on the second anniversary of his demise. Forever missed, forever loved, forever living in the hearts of his loving wife Doris, his daughters Giuseppina, Giovanna, Antonella and her husband Biagio, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Masses for his repose will be said today at 10am at St Catherine’s church, Valletta (Italian Community)and on Wednesday, January 10 at 9am at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, at 10am at the Jesuit church and at 6.15pm at St Dominic parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of SUSAN MIFSUD on the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her beloved mother Veronica, her brothers Robert and Patrick, her sisters Shirlee and Sheila, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest As time goes by, our hearts yearn to fill the emptiness you left behind, With memories of you always on our mind Though you no longer walk with us With butterfly footprints on this Earth, We believe one day we'll meet again in a place That knows no pain or hurt.

In loving memory of GIOVANNA MIZZI on the 11th anniversary of her demise Another year without you The pain is the same Thankfully the memories remain. Always remembered by her beloved husband Alfred, her children Francis, Marlene and Brigitte, granddaughters and their spouses, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of MONICA NAUDI It has been 25 years since you were reunited with your beloved Mario You are so sadly missed by all the family, notably your three sons Malcolm, Steven and James, spouses and grandchildren We feel your absence every day. Your guidance, advice, wit and total dedication are sorely missed. All Masses celebrated today at St Patrick's church, Sliema, will be offered for your repose

In ever loving memory of CHARLES QUINTANO on the fourth anniversary of his demise Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Vanessa and her husband Dominic, his beloved grandchildren Daniel, Nicolette, Hannah and Andrew, his nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, 11th January at 6.30pm at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish, Tal-Ibraġ.

MARY SCHEMBRI On the 17th anniversary of her demise. Gravely missed by her husband Frank, her son André, her daughter Yvette and husband Ivan, her beloved grandchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends.

In loving memory of PAUL J. SPITERI Ex-Customs & Excise Officer on the 12th anniversary of his demise, 5.1.2 012 Greatly missed and eternally mourned by his wife Angela, his sons Pierre and his wife Najoua, Marcel and his wife Mary Theresa, and Michel, his grandchildren Kurt, Thomas and Naim, relatives, friends and past colleagues. A prayer is kindly solicited and most greatly appreciated. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest

