OBITUARY

Joseph Zammit

ZAMMIT. On March 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Msida, director of Toyland Ltd, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Noel and his wife Rita, Jennifer and her husband Simon, Marco and his partner Marion, Catherine and her partner Francis, Angele and her husband John, Michelle and her husband Nathan, Peter and his partner Elisabeth, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Carmel Zammit and his in-law Carmen Smith, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, March 27, at 9am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

LAUTIER – JOHN, 27.03.1968. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu. Very sadly missed after 55 years. Saviour, Carmen and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of my beloved mother MARION on the 38th anniversary of her demise.

Her life a beautiful memory,

Her absence a silent grief,

Forever loved and missed,

Now more than ever, Yvette

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SHAW – ALEXANDER. In loving memory of our dear brother on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. William, Marion, George and Joseph and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SHAW – ANTOINETTE. Treasured memories of a dearest mother on the 29th anniversary of her passing away. Still loved, still missed and forever dear. Her sons, daughter, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI GONZI – Dr JOSEPH SPITERI GONZI. In ever loving memory of a dear father especially today the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Bologna), today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Rosanne, his children Pia and Chris, Gianni and Kirsty, and his granddaughter Kay. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

EMMANUEL CACHIA Treasured and unforgettable memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his death today. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed by his beloved children and grandchildren, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

ANGELA CUSCHIERI Today her 17th anniversary 2.10.1911 - 27.3.2006 You are missed You are remembered Today and always. Gloria Cuschieri, Victoria Galea and family.

In remembrance of ALEX SHAW today the seventh anniversary of his passing. Forever in our thoughts. Lina and his children, Simon, Norman, Jonathan, Keith, Dave and their respective families.