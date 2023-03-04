Requiem Mass

On the trigesima die of the death of MARISA FARRUGIA, née Camilleri, wife of Raphael, who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 4, 2023, today’s 6.30pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 1, MARY, née Borg, of Xagħra, Gozo and residing in Msida, passed away at the age of 78. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her son Victor and his wife Marion, her daughter Joanne and her husband Chris, her grandchildren Kylie and Kieran, her brothers and sisters in Gozo and Australia, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Xagħra parish church, Gozo, on Monday, March 6, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at the locality’s cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BALZAN DEMAJO. On March 1, CLARA, née Demajo, widow of Luigi Anthony Balzan, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children, her daughter, Jacqui and her husband Ian Zammit, and her only son, Claude; her grandchildren Francesca and her husband Matthew Debono, Jean Marc and Zac, and her great-grandson, Thomas; her in-laws, Teresita Demajo, Alfred and Mary Balzan, John and Pat Balzan, nephews, nieces, her dedicated carer, Suzanne, other relatives, and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, March 4 at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of CARMEL, a beloved brother who passed away to eternal life 15 years ago today. Lovingly remembered and thought of by his brother and sisters, Albert, Mary, Agnes and Bernardette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of DORIS on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and fondly remembered by Kathryn and John, John and Daniela, and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest father LEWIS on the 40th anniversary of his passing away. His children Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LEEKS – FRANCES. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the third anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Franklin.

von BROCKDORFF. In memory of GLADYS, née Critien, on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Her family.