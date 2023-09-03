Birth

THOMSON. To Jeanette, née Lanzon, and Alexander, two beautiful daughters Abigail Lanzon and Emma Louise born on August 26, at 11.23am, at the Royal Surrey County Hospital, UK. Much awaited and treasured twin daughters and sisters to Olivia Jeanette, beloved granddaughters to Joyce and Philip, Louise and Douglas.

Obituary

BORG CARDONA. On August 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, LAURA, of Sliema, residing at Villa Messina, Rabat, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Tanya, widow of Edward Jerrard, Nigel and his wife Kate, her grandchildren Max, Jude, and Jack and his wife Alison, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, September 6, at St Dominic church, Rabat, at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. May, Lord grant her eternal rest.

BRINCAT. At Mater Dei Hospital, FR ALBERT BRINCAT, O. Carm, aged 81, passed peacefully away surrounded by his family and fellow Carmelites and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren of the Carmelite Order and his brothers Fr Joe, Fr Paul and Henry and his wife Maria, nephew Ivan and his wife Julia, niece Ruth and her husband Robert Micallef, grandnephews and grandnieces Lukas, Ella, Elizabeth, Ana and Alexander, cousins, relatives and friends, especially those residing in Colombia and Bolivia. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 4, at 8am for the Carmelite Oratory, Old Theatre Street, Valletta, where prayers will be said until the funeral cortège leaves at 9.45am for the funeral Mass at the Carmelite Basilica, Valletta, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations may be offered to the Carmelite missions and Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOCKWOOD. On August 24, in Spain, CAROLINE CLARE HENRIETTA, née O’Connell. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our youngest sister, she is survived by her husband John and her much loved sons Guy and Miles. Caroline you will forever remain in our hearts and in the hearts of our families. Gillian, John, Susan, Jane, Nicola and MaryKate. There will be a Mass for Caroline on Saturday, September 16, at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, at 6pm. May you rest in peace little sister.

VELLA. On August 13, of Nipigon, Ontario, Canada, it is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of ALEXANDER (Sandro), aged 49, born in Għargħur and who immigrated to Canada in 2018. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Janice, their children Elizabeth and Nathaniel, his parents Carmelo and Maria of Għargħur, his sister Marthese and George Bonello, his nephew Christian and Melissa, niece Daniela and Andrew, his in-laws Irwin and Linda Nicol, his grandmother-in-law Ethel, brothers-in-law Jason and Tania, Jerry and Stacie and their children Ryan and Lilian. His relatives and friends both in Canada and Malta are profoundly saddened by his loss. Funeral Mass will take place on September 9, at the church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Nipigon, Ontario, at 11am, while a celebration of Sandro’s life will be held in Malta at a later date yet to be announced. May the Lord grant him eternal peace. Special thanks to all relatives and friends for their support and prayers.

VELLA. On August 23, MARIE ANTOINETTE, née Balzan, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her three cherished daughters, Daniela Valentina, Roberta Luisa and Josefa Antonia, her son-in-law, Mark Simon, and her treasured grandchildren Natalya Ines, Ethan Oscar, Jake Thomas, Antonia Rose and Emilia Lily, together with her three sisters and two brothers, her in-laws and other relatives, and many dear friends. She joins her beloved late husband, Dr Anton Vella, in eternal rest. Funeral services will be held in Guildford, England and Malta consecutively. Dear Lord, may her blessed and beautiful soul rest in peace.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In ever loving memory of dear FERDINAND on the anniversary of his death. 1905-1990. Never forgotten by his wife Evelyn and his daughters Marguerite, Anna and Pia and their families.

HOLLAND – Dr PATRICK HOLLAND. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband and father on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Rose Mary, daughter Helena, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – MARIA, née Messina Ferrante. In ever loving memory of a treasured mother and grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her demise. A Mass for the repose of her dear soul will be celebrated today, September 3, at 11am, at the University chapel. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

NAUDI – LOUIS. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather today being the first anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by Margaret, Antoine and Kathleen, Gordon and Christine, grandchildren and in-laws. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of ALFREDO on the 42nd anniversary of his death today September 3. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

Vicky Agius and her children Chris, Jean-Pierre, Laura and Matthew would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended the funeral of their beloved LESLIE, also to the members of the clergy who concelebrated the Mass and to all those who expressed sympathy or provided comfort during this difficult time. Thank you for your prayers and support. May he rest in peace.

In loving memory of JOHN CAMILLERI 6.8.1947 - 5.9.2014 on the ninth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Profoundly missed by his wife Mary, his sons Cristian, Julian, Damian and their families, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday, September 6 at 6pm at St Mary’s parish church, Birkirkara. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam ENRICA ROSE MIFSUD BONNICI 15.02.2006 - 06.09.2019 In loving memory of Enrica who went to God’s garden four years ago. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her parents Pamela and Tonio, her brother Stefano, Nannu Antoine, Nannu Leopold and Nanna Mary, aunties and uncles, cousins Michela, Cristina, Andrew and Emma, relatives and friends. Mass will be said for the repose of her soul on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7pm at St Julians parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest

REQUIEM MASS Holy Mass in remembrance of Mgr. FORTUNATO MIZZI (founder of the Social Action Movement) and Miss CARMELINA DEBONO (president of the Social Action Movement) will be celebrated on Friday, September 8 at 6pm at the Chapel of Dar tal-Kleru, Triq Anġlu Grima, Birkirkara. The attendance of relatives and friends is appreciated.

Treasured memories of BENNY SCIBERRAS today, September 3rd, the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always remembered by his wife Doris, his children Michael, Karen, Josette and David, his wife Stephanie, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest

PAUL MUSCAT TERRIBILE Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. We miss you very much and We shall never forget you Rest in peace till we meet again. Your son Raymond, his wife Sandra and her mother Connie, your granddaughters Corinne and Nicolette, your great-grandchildren Rayden and Valentina.

JOSETTE TESTA Sandra and Marie would like to thank Rev Fr Victor Scicluna, parish priest of St Gregory the Great parish church and Rev Fr Noel Vassallo for concelebrating Josette’s funeral Mass. Thanks also to relatives and friends who attended the Mass as well as those who showed their sympathy by sending cards or phoned or sent a donation to a charitable institution. Holy Mass will be celebrated for Josette’s intentions tomorrow Monday, 4th September at 6.30pm at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.