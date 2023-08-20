Ambassador Leslie Agius was a remarkable individual who dedicated his life to serving his country and making significant contributions in various fields. As a diplomat, he represented Malta in several important postings, including Brussels, Rome, Tripoli and Washington. His expertise and diplomatic skills were highly regarded during his time in the public service.

I met Leslie way back in 1971 when the then private secretary to the prime minister, the inimitable Joe Camilleri – like Leslie also from Mosta – called us to his office to make acquaintances that eventually led to half a century of direct and virtual interaction, notably before Malta became a republic, with a role to lobby for a successful accomplishment, and eventually when Leslie became the chairman of Malta’s consul generals, and I served as Malta’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan.

In addition to his diplomatic career, Leslie played a crucial role in Malta’s tourism industry as the director of the National Tourism Office of Malta in the UK. He worked tirelessly to promote Malta as a top tourist destination and contributed to the growth of the industry.

Leslie’s commitment to education and international relations was evident during his tenure as the director of the University of Malta’s International Office and chief executive of the Foundation for International Studies. He reformed the university’s Institute for Islands and Small States and mentored a generation of Maltese diplomats.

Throughout his life, Leslie actively supported various charitable organisations and causes, including the Malta Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Archdiocese of Malta’s Discern think-tank. He continued to lend his organisational abilities to these causes even in his later years.

Leslie will be fondly remembered for his sense of duty, dedication and immense contribution to his country. His impressive CV and accomplishments serve as a testament to his remarkable career and the positive impact he had on the people and organisations he served.

My heartfelt condolences to Leslie’s family.