Without hesitation, I must say that the recent deaths of Evarist and Francis Saliba have robbed Malta of two outstanding patriots. Evarist Saliba received a worthy tribute [ToM 23.10.2023] by the retired diplomat Joseph Licari.

Unlike Evarist who became a seasoned career diplomat, Francis pursued a medical career.

He was born in 1926, the eldest of six surviving siblings. In 1949, he graduated in medicine and went to UK to obtain a diploma in tropical medicine.

This training served him well as, between 1952 and 1960, he practised medicine in various parts of Nigeria. He earned a reputation for working even in difficult situations were facilities were very limited. At times, he was the only doctor able to operate patients under spinal anaesthesia. While in Nigeria, he discovered a new serological strain of salmonella which was given the name of the village where it was discovered.

Back in Malta, apart from working as a family doctor for several years, both in Sliema and Mellieħa, he also worked as a police medical officer for several years.

In the Mintoff years, this position became untenable as he was faced with an increasing number of police officers with stress disorders who could not handle illegitimate demands to curb rightful political activity and freedom of speech.

This led to him being accused of not living up to his responsibilities. He was denied a court hearing and subjected to a closed trial by the Public Service Commission on trumped up charges. He was not found guilty of any of the charges, but was still dismissed unceremoniously, having his pension denied.

He was reinstated with full compensation when Eddie Fenech Adami came to power and worked in the demanding and high-risk job of director of the Drug Intelligence Unit for a number of years.

Above all, he was a family and God-fearing man, blessed with becoming a great grandfather. Sadly, his first wife, Violet née Gatt, died young, aged 54, leaving him with three children.

He married Gemma née Bartolo and lived to the venerable age of 97, outliving most of his contemporaries. Till the very end, he remained acutely alert and avidly followed current events.

His fearless public spirit was reflected in his innumerable forays in the blogs of the digital media where he defended Christianity and democracy with his unbeatable logic and consummate knowledge of politics, history and religion.

It has been my privilege to have his dear son Joe as a close friend and I, therefore, feel it my duty to give a public tribute to a man of such high calibre. May he serve as a role model to those who aspire to break a lance in favour of the cherished values that underpin a healthy society.

I take the opportunity to offer my condolences to his family.