My wife Irma and I met Marika and Norman – her future husband – in 1965. We became very close friends and started to meet very often.

She loved Norman; he was her best of men in the world.

Norman would be my best man for my wedding to Irma, in December 1967; I would be best man for their wedding on April 24, 1969.

When both of us started a family, the friendship between us grew, and we would meet for Saturday dinners, cross over to and spend days in Gozo, and enjoy days by the sea in summer for many, many years. We even travelled overland together, with Norman proudly driving his ‘Simca’ all the way to Rome and back.

A convinced and practising Catholic, Marika was a model wife, mother and grandmother, and an extremely friendly to all. She was kind, generous and humble.

Early in the best of her life, she faced death and started suffering from ailments which she accepted to live with. And she never ever spoke of pain. Moreover, she kept her youthful smile all along her life.

Her ever-faithful husband was beside her, as throughout their married life; he has been supporting her and helping her with unconditional love. When she started falling into heavenly sleep, he knew that his dear, ever-loving Marika was departing.

Marika passed away on Tuesday, December 20. She was 76.

Irma and I lost a great, very dear friend.

Norman, their children Natasha and her husband Clive, and Ivan and his wife Janet, and grandchildren Matthias and Kate, lost a treasure.

To them my sincere heartfelt condolences. To Marika – May you rest in eternal heavenly peace.