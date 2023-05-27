A health warning issued for a bathing site in St Paul’s Bay has been lifted on Saturday, the Environmental Health Directorate said, declaring the site safe for swimming once again.

The area being monitored was the bathing area at C22 slipway on the right-hand side of Tax-Xama in St Paul’s Bay.

The warning had been issued because of seawater pollution when the microbiological parameters for seawater had been exceeded.

Repeated sampling of the seawater was carried out daily in the past days confirming that the area is now fit for bathing.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Environmental Health Directorate between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or by email on wrau.ehd@gov.mt and complaints.ehd@gov.mt.