Opposition leader Bernard Grech visited farmers in Mġarr on Friday morning telling them that the Nationalist Party’s agricultural policy offered them support and acknowledges their commitment and contribution to ecology and the production of good food.

A Nationalist government, he said, was committed to facilitating their life and had launched specific proposals which would lead to the implementation of the party's vision, leading to 2030.

The PN’s policy, he said, was one built on dialogue between producers, processors and sellers of all products through the setting up of a Maltese council for the development of a Maltese and Gozitan agro-industry. The dialogue will involve all in the supply chain.

A PN government would also reduce expenses on food production including through lower water and electricity metre rentals, the removal of licence payments on pesticides enabling farmers to invest in less aggressive alternatives.

There would also be rebates on annual auditing expenses, a subsidy on fuel expenses for generators and transport, grants to help in the transition to renewable energy for every farm, help with fodder payments and a reduction in the payments for planning permit applications related to food production.

It would also help farmers switch to organic farming through a dedicated consultancy service, make the local product more competitive, ensure better use of strategic EU funds and integrate into a one-stop shop all services used by farmers.

There would also be upgrades at the vegetable market, the abattoir and the fish market.

Grech said a PN government would also come up with incentive schemes for farmers, growers and fishermen not to pay tax on the first €10,000 profit.