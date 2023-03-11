Birkirkara missed out on the opportunity of moving second in the table as they were held in a 1-1 draw by Mosta.

Following Gżira United’s defeat to Ħamrun Spartans, the Stripes went into this game looking for the three points which would have put them in the runner-up spot but had to settle for just one point which leaves them one point behind the Maroons.

Likewise Mosta failed to take advantage of Hibernians’ defeat to Marsaxlokk to stay sixth.

However, all in all, it was a balanced encounter and although Birkirkara hit the posts twice, Mosta did not deserve to leave Ta’ Qali empty-handed.

Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco could not count on the suspended Paul Mbong and made two further changes as Osvaldo Iorio, Neil Micallef and Andrei Ciolacu were all handed a start.

