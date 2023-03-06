Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco has been named Motors Inc. Coach of the Month for January 2023.

Tedesco’s presence in the dugout for the Stripes has been inspirational as during January the team has secured three league wins that enabled them to remain within touching distance with the leading pack.

A 5-0 win over Żebbuġ Rangers, was also followed with victories over Floriana (2-1) and Santa Lucia (2-0).

Over the same month, Tedesco was also pivotal in his role engineering his Birkirkara side to a comprehensive 4-0 IZIBET FA Trophy win over Nadur Youngsters.

