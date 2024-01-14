BYD has ended 2023 with record-breaking sales, which have surpassed the three million annual sales target.

2023 also saw BYD among the global top 10 in motcar sales for the first time. In the Chinese market, BYD has retained its position as best-selling car brand and manufacturer.

December saw sales of 341,043 units, a 45 per cent increase, culminating in 3,024,417 vehicles sold throughout the year, a substantial 61.9 per cent surge from the previous year.

Leap in export and globalisation

Last year, BYD’s international market presence surged remarkably, with exports growing by 334.2 per cent to 242,765 units and its reach across more than 70 countries.

With BYD’s technological prowess and commitment to providing global consumers with more eco-friendly and efficient mobility solutions, coupled with the support from global top-tier partners, BYD’s technology and products have been favoured by numerous consumers and given a multitude of product recognitions.

Extensive brand matrix with strong market response

In 2023, BYD completed its brand matrix, including the Dynasty series, Ocean series, Denza, Fangchengbao and Yangwang. This development solidifies BYD’s position as having one of the most extensive portfolios in the global new energy sector.

The Dynasty and Ocean series achieved impressive sales of 2,877,353 units, marking a 55.3 per cent increase over the previous year. Denza sold 127,840 units in 2023, with the Denza D9 emerging as the annual MPV sales champion. Also, the upcoming OTA for Denza N7 is set to showcase BYD’s leading position in intelligent vehicle technology.

Yangwang and Fangchengbao, both launched in 2023 and initiated deliveries in November, received great market responses. YangwangU8 emerged as top seller in the million-level NEV segment, while BAO 5 established a strong foothold in the offroad segment.

From leading China’s NEV market to becoming the top global NEV seller, and now ranking among the top 10 in the global automotive industry, BYD has showcased the vast potential of the new energy sector.

With its commitment to leveraging “technological innovations for a better life,” BYD aims to accelerate the transition towards a greener future and contribute to its vision to “cool the Earth by 1°C”.

BYD is locally represented by GasanZammit Ltd in Mrieħel. Book an appointment to view or test drive on https://bydauto.mt/conatct-us/.