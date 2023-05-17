Corinthia has signed a hotel management agreement to operate a luxury resort in the Maldives.

The resort developer is Maarah Pvt Ltd, a Maldivianentity, affiliated with Maarah Holdings Ltd, a United Arab Emirates company registered within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

This is part of Niro Investment Group, an investment company in Romania, which is further strengthening its international operations in the Middle East and South Asia.

Early works on reclamation and the first phase of the development of the resort, located on the Kaafu Atoll. have commenced and will feature two islands hosting a 73-key resort on the larger of the two and a second, smaller private island for exclusive use.

Corinthia Maldives, set to open in the last quarter of 2025, will feature aquatic-inspired architecture designed by global firm HKS.

The main pavilion and all villas are taking on forms and shapes that take inspiration from the gentle curves of the ocean’s Manta Ray.

The resort will also include state-of-the-art wellness facilities, multiple fitness spaces and a choice of five restaurants operated by internationally renowned brands.

The resort is located 15 minutes from Male International Airport and will provide long-term local employment opportunities while contributing towards the growing destination tourism economy of the Maldives.

Other than HKS as lead architects, several contractors and engineering firms have been engaged in the project.

A one-bedroomed beach villa.