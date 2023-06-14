Last Sunday, the Church in Malta celebrated the solemnity of the Holy Body and Blood of Jesus, better known as Corpus Christi. For this occasion, all parishes in Gozo celebrated Mass, after which the traditional processions with the Eucharist took place along the main streets of each village. Children who make their First Holy Comunion take part in these processions. The procession held at the parish of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem, was led by archpriest Frankie Bajada, together with his deputy Can. Joe Cardona. The Lauretana choir took part. After the procession, First Holy Communion children, who were carrying flowers, placed them at the foot of the altar as a sign of respect to the Holy Host.

