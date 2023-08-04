A judge has given a drug addict one final chance to reform and get his life back on track by converting an effective jail term into a suspended one so he could continue attending a rehabilitation programme.

Mr Justice Neville Camilleri said that after considering the findings of a social inquiry report, the court feels it should give Shamison Stafrace a last chance to continue on the right path he seems to have embarked on.

Stafrace had been placed on probation for stealing a Blackberry mobile phone and cash during a Ryanair flight in 2016. However, the probation officer reported him for failing to respect the conditions of his probation and a court extended the probation order by another three years.

But four months later, he was reported again for refusing to give urine samples and failing to turn up for progress appointments. On that occasion, the court jailed him for 16 months.

Mr Justice Camilleri, presiding over his appeal, heard his probation officer explain Stafrace's severe drug addiction as well as other difficulties he was facing. He said that since he left prison in April last year, he has always attended sessions and was making a genuine effort to address his issues.

Given the particular circumstances of the case, the judge waived the effective prison sentence in favour of a three-year suspended sentence and placed him under a supervision order.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.