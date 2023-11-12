I am delighted to be here in Malta for SiGMA’s record-breaking flagship event. Over the coming days myself and the Curaçao team will be celebrating the remarkable success of the new GCB Portal, a revolutionary platform that marks a turning point in Curaçao’s jurisdictional landscape. The online portal is available at portal.gamingcontrolcuracao.org.

This portal, which opened for account registration on November 1st and will start accepting applications on November 15 has already made a significant impact. In under two weeks, nearly 100 companies have created accounts with the regulator. Although Curaçao is one of the oldest gambling jurisdictions, this is in effect a rebirth and we have certainly hit the ground running. Things are moving very quickly, and I encourage all Curacao operators and stakeholders to do the same. Our team will be at booth 1068 for the entirety of the show, ready to provide information and answer any questions.

I firmly believe that Curacao’s evolution is good for the entire industry. In an era defined by digital connectivity and borderless online gaming, it is imperative to uphold consistent standards that transcend geographical boundaries. Curacao recognizes the need to align its regulations with international standards, codes of conduct, and industry best practices.

We remain steadfast in our unwavering commitment to cooperation and fostering close relationships with our global counterparts. By collaborating with and alongside other jurisdictions, we cultivate a harmonized environment and ensure a level playing field for operators and suppliers, all while safeguarding the interests of players and improving and preserving the integrity of the gaming industry as a whole.

It is a pivotal time as Curacao shifts from being a mere hub for offshore gambling companies to a jurisdiction of repute and for the first time a country that truly reaps the rewards of its own gambling industry. This momentous occasion signifies a significant shift in the fortunes of the economy.

For the first time, we are poised to grant direct licenses to operators while centralizing control under the watchful eye of the regulator. It marks the beginning of substantial funds flowing into our government’s coffers, rather than the private sector and is a milestone that heralds a bright future filled with opportunities for employment, training, and tangible benefits for the nation.

Javier Silvania

One of the key aspects that sets the GCB Portal apart is its unique technology. Unlike anything that exists in the gambling industry, this custom-built platform is designed to facilitate a seamless and transparent relationship between operators and the regulator. At its core lies a central communications ticketing system, which serves as the heartbeat of this newfound partnership between Curacao based operators and the Gaming Control Board.

The ticketing system enables operators to interact with the regulator in real-time. It streamlines the entire process, from application submission to ongoing compliance monitoring and acts as a permanent log of all interactions. This level of transparency and efficiency is unprecedented, providing a secure and accountable framework for all involved.

The GCB Portal serves two vital purposes. First, it allows sublicenses to register their companies and domains in advance of the imminent enactment of the LOK, ensuring that their operations continue without interruption. This eliminates the uncertainty that often accompanies regulatory changes and guarantees a smooth transition when the new regulatory body takes control.

Second, the portal facilitates the processing of new gambling licenses. With its advanced technology and user-friendly interface, the application process will be more efficient and accessible than ever before. We are committed to being transparent and swift, attracting and retaining reputable operators and bolstering the credibility of our gambling jurisdiction on the world stage.

The benefits of the GCB Portal extend far beyond regulatory efficiency. This portal represents a catalyst for economic growth in Curacao. The revenue generated from licensing fees and taxes will significantly contribute to our national budget, enabling us to invest in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Moreover, the newly improved sector will create opportunities for employment and training in various sectors, from customer support and compliance to IT and legal services. Curacao citizens will have access to stable and well-paying jobs, while also acquiring valuable skills that can be applied across industries.

The immediate and ongoing success of the GCB Portal is a testament to Curacao’s commitment to progress and innovation. We are on the cusp of a new era and the portal is a beacon that heralds a brighter future for our economy, employment opportunities, and responsible gambling practices.

I am proud to be a part of Malta Gaming Week, and I am looking forward to seeing SiGMA’s brand-new home in the MMH. I hope that everybody here for this great event, wherever you are licensed, and whatever role your company plays in the industry has a productive, successful and enjoyable time.

Javier Silvania, Minister of Finance, Curaçao.