The idea of writing a series of articles packed with photos of pillboxes has long been on my mind. My aim is to record as much as possible of the remaining pillboxes and share them with the public. This series started last year with three features about the pillboxes and other field defences of Mellieħa. The next place on the list is Mosta.

The first group of pillboxes, 1935-39

Although the first building programme of pillboxes and other field defences began in 1935, when Italy invaded Abyssinia, the first real pillboxes were built around August 1938. Land began to be purchased from civilians or ceded by the government to the War Department for the building of pillboxes and other type of defences. It seems that the real building programme of pillboxes started in 1938 because this is the early date that shows the building of the first defences of this type in Malta. These pillboxes were built by the Royal Engineers. Many of them were beach-posts and depth-posts.

Inside the defence post.

The second group of pillboxes, 1939-42

Meanwhile, as a result of the growing threat of war, after the occupation of the whole of Czechoslovakia on March 1939, the previous type of pillboxes was discarded as they took a lot of time to construct. The stone- cladding camouflage and curved fronts had to be abandoned and a simpler type of pillbox, similar in shape to a box, was introduced.

These new pillboxes were also built by the Royal Engineers. Most of them were built inland and some still exist.

Three main types of pillboxes were built during this period, most of which were not camouflaged. Those which were painted were camouflaged to look like rubble walls or even painted to appear as rural farmhouses; in the latter, doors and windows were also added.

A rear view of reserve-post 13 (R 13), which is at the foot of the left-hand side of Fort Mosta. Notice one of the machine-gun portholes and the observation turret on the middle of the structure.

Being built in the shape of a box, nearly all of them had four rectangular machine-gun portholes in the four corners of the structure.

They also had an observation turret either in the middle of the pillbox roof or in the front, the latter generally consisting of a high-rise turret raised from the ground floor. The observation cupola was reached by a ladder. In the middle of each wall, there were two rifle loopholes and they had an entrance hatch on the rear. Although the first raids on Malta began on June 11, 1940, the building of pillboxes continued till the siege was lifted, in mid-1942.

At Mosta, there are at least three pillboxes or, as they are better known, reserve-posts and another different structure, along the Victoria Lines, which forms part of the same town.

How the pillboxes were armed and supplied

The beach-posts were generally armed with Vickers 0.303-inch heavy machine guns while the depth-posts and reserve-post were armed with Bren light machine guns. Apart from these small arms, soldiers could also use their SMLE rifles from the small loopholes that all the pillboxes had. All the machine-gun portholes and rifle loopholes had a shutter which could be closed in colder days. Every pillbox had sufficient ammunition so, in case of an invasion, they could resist for a number of days. Many of the pillboxes also had a Bren gun mounted on a tripod to be used against low-flying enemy aircraft. These Bren guns were surrounded with sand bags against enemy bullets. Every pillbox also had a small water tank for the soldier’s daily use.

A reserve-post along the perimeter walls of Fort Mosta. This structure has no code, which probably meant that it was part of the overall defence of Fort Mosta. Notice a machine-gun porthole and the observation turret.

Inside every pillbox were wooden beds where the soldiers could sleep at night. They were also supplied with their daily needs like skimmed milk, coffee and other food items. They had also kettles, mugs, bowls and kitchen pots, all made of enamel.

Each structure had a telephone connected with other pillboxes and the headquarters and each was surrounded by double barbed wire in case of an invasion by enemy soldiers.

View from one of the machine-gun portholes of reserve-post R 13.

Italian/German preparations for the invasion of Malta, 1942

Meanwhile, the Italian naval authorities continued to prepare invasion plans of Malta. The Italian authorities knew every detail of the Maltese islands; obviously this was helped by air photography (and probably those Maltese who remained in Italy helped them too).

In his book Operazione C3: Malta, Mariano Gabriele included in the appendices a resumé of a reunion, dated March 6, 1942, which consisted of the studies made by the Italians, who were Admiral Tur, General Sogno, Comando Supremo Italiano and a group of Japanese experts. It must be said that the latter had already vast experience of seaborne invasions and successful landings in the Far East, against Allied colonies, between December 1941 and March 1942.

A pillbox was constructed on top of Wied il-Għasel, R 14A. Inset: The right-hand side of R 14A. Notice a machine-gun porthole and the observation turret.

By mid-April 1942, the Germans had begun to take a more practical interest and a joint German-Italian staff was set up. New plans jostled one another but certain firm agreements were gradually reached. The Italians, in conjunction with the Germans, knew that the islands should be bombarded heavily to soften the military installations.

By May, the definite plan for the invasion of the islands by the Regio Ezercito (Italian Royal Army), Regia Marina (Italian Royal Navy) and Regia Aeronautica (Italian Royal Air Force), in conjunction with the Germans, was ready. According to these plans, the main target was going to be the southern part of Malta but here only the St Paul’s Bay area is going to be discussed.

In Mosta, there are no less than three pillboxes, which were built in close proximity to Fort Mosta, and a defensive structure at Tarġa Gap. These pillboxes are known as reserve-posts; inland pillboxes which were constructed as the last line of defence along the Victoria Lines.

Within this context, the ‘Great Fault’ was still considered to be an important in-depth (fallback) line of defence in the event of a successful enemy landing in the north of Malta. The function of these pillboxes was to hinder the enemy from advancing from beneath the Great Fault up to the higher ground above, from where they could break through in the direction of the Valletta harbour area.

The entrance hatch of R 14A.

Anti-invasion defences at Mosta

Apart from the above-mentioned pillboxes, we know that, by mid-1942, there were elements of the 8th Battalion, The Manchester Regiment, stationed from the Great Fault or the Victoria Lines southwards.

Apart from that, from January 1, 1942, there were four 18/25-pdr field gun positions in Mosta, probably positioned on strategic positions of the Victoria Lines, to help the infantry defending the Victoria Lines. This may have been done in case the Axis forces had invaded from the north of Malta, had penetrated the field defences and units stationed there and were advancing towards the Victoria Lines.

According to a map of the Royal Engineers, we know that there were a number of pillboxes spread in the countryside below the Great Fault. If, during his advance, the enemy was aiming to take Fort Mosta, there were the already-mentioned three reserve-posts, next or in the vicinity of the same fort.

Although by February 1943 the Allies had the upper hand in North Africa, the British military authorities were still cautious and ready for any surprise attack by the Axis. This is confirmed by a report of February 23, 1943, where the 2nd (Malta) Infantry Brigade had the 49/91 Field Battery attached to it, partially positioned in Mosta, with a battery of four 18/25-pdrs field guns. Its primary task was to defend Binġemma Valley and its second task was on the opposite side of the island, that is, the defence of Għallis rocks and St Paul’s Bay.

Just a month before Operation Husky, the Allied invasion of Sicily, in June 1943, elements of the 233rd Infantry Brigade Group had a battery of 25-pdrs field guns at Mosta for defensive fire on the brigade area.

Charles Debono is curator of the National War Museum.

The author wishes to thank his friend and colleague David Debono, other colleagues and the staff of the National Archives at Rabat, Malta. Hopefully, this series will help anyone to understand the priceless value of these military structures and not take possession of any of these pillboxes for their own use.