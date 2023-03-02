Switzerland in the Mediterranean was Alfred Sant’s slogan during the EU referendum. Luckily, common sense prevailed.

Then came Joseph Muscat.

Muscat was enchanted by high-rises in Dubai, after numerous visits there. Dubai is renowned not only for sheltering oligarchs and their dirty money but also for high-rise buildings.

Such edifices fitted perfectly with his ‘road map’.

From Sant’s folly, Muscat dreamt of turning the island into Dubai in the Mediterranean.

Today, high towers are mushrooming in various parts of our island.

The latest addition is a 33-storey ‘honeycomb’ tower to be constructed at the entrance to Paceville, adjacent to Mercury Towers.

The Planning Authority’s chairperson remarked that the proposed new structure was similar to designs found in Dubai.

A recent survey found that 53.7 per cent of people do not want the development of high-rises anywhere while 26.7 per cent prefer such towers to be restricted to certain areas. On the other hand, 70.8 per cent of St Julian’s residents disagree with the latest ‘honeycomb’ tower.

Those advocating such high-rise developments emphasise that going vertical is our only way forward.

Although going vertical may be one way to secure the little land and space left for our sanity, I have some reservations, in particular in view of the absence of any holistic master plan/policies in place.

Would all these developments amassed into one area degenerate the area further? Why turn an area considered a ‘golden goose’ into a favela which, although an expensive one, remains a favela?

What is the environmental price to be paid? Are we losing out on our historical cultural identity/fabric?

Do we have to turn a number of localities into permanent building zones, causing all the inconveniences for our residents, many of whom are suffering from construction fatigue?

Should the social impact-assessment conclusions be decisive or will the Planning Authority continue ignoring or watering down as it pleases? If that is so, why bother to commission a report in the first place?

Will ERA, as the environment’s watchdog, or the local council (considered as the local government) be allowed to veto an application?

What about the environmental ombudsman’s reports when citing irregularities?

Will our national skyline, streetscapes and historical townscapes be affected? How about the sun rights of residents who would end up living in the shade?

Labour is unable to offer solutions since the party is compromised and hijacked by a number of fat cats - Albert Buttigieg

How about the upgrading of the surrounding infrastructure, such as traffic management, the upgrading of roads, pavements and drainage/water systems?

Are these high-rise buildings earthquake-proof in view of the recent tremors?

If I am correct, the last report commissioned to study the feasibility and the impact of high-rise development in Malta was in 2008. I hope I am wrong since this means 15 years ago.

I firmly hold that, as long as we fail to draw up a holistic master plan covering each town and village rather than trying to circle a square with the current policies, we will keep taking a piecemeal approach, many times shrouded in allegations of clientelism.

The Labour government has been in office for 10 years. By dragging its feet and procrastinating on its electoral pledge to update the current policies, it continues to be part of the problem rather than the solution to our environmental degeneration.

Sadly, it is unable to offer solutions since the party is compromised and hijacked by a number of fat cats. It is clear that there are pre-electoral agreements to settle and backs to scratch.

High-rises are acceptable if all stakeholders, that is, developers, business people, architects/urban planners, local councils, residents and environmental NGOs are truly involved in drawing up a distinctive holistic master plan, taking into consideration the particular characteristics, heritage and challenges for each of our six districts.

Then, all six master plans would be integrated into a wider strategic document replacing the current Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED).

The Planning Authority must do qualitative planning rather than exercising control development by processing applications.

In 2022, the Planning Authority approved 9,523 applications, which translates into 26 applications a day.

Finally, if we truly want to attract high-end tourists, then we need our guests to enjoy the Malta experience.

Tourists visit us to experience Malta in the Mediterranean rather than Dubai in the Mediterranean.

Albert Buttigieg is a Nationalist MP and the party’s spokesperson for a better standard of living.