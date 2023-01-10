Does it make any sense to carve up one small archipelago into two very distinct Maltas? Early observers of the islands did exactly that – urban Malta had one set of attributes while the countryside stood as an antithesis in almost every dimension of social life.
Visitors deemed townspeople ostentatious, cheating and immoral; farmers and fishermen were frugal, industrious, prudish and bigoted. According to these diarists, two out of every three Maltese wives, sisters and daughters in the cities earned their livelihood merchandising their bodies while the countryfolk exacted the highest standards of chastity from their women.
Today’s feature skirts one-half of Malta’s spirit, the almost totally obsolete profile – bucolic, hard-working, primitive, resigned, at one with nature.
Most of the images come from popular postcards of the 1910s. Not one is signed by the camera artist but, judging by the compositional style and technique, I would attribute most of them to the gifted Salvatore Lorenzo Cassar (1855-1928).
Other pioneer photographers also tried their hand at this genre, like Richard Ellis, Mikiel Farrugia and Edward Alfred Gouder but it was Cassar who showed the greatest empathy with the toilers of nature and who transformed images of seed to food into miniature works of visual art. Oxen, mules, asses, sheep and goats appear as the docile props of rural mankind.
The farmer – bidwi, gabillott – takes centre stage, sharing back-breaking labour with farm animals, working ungenerous water-parched land – an agriculture immune to mechanisation in a panorama parcelled off by ancient rubble walls.
Malta never produced enough to feed the population and relied on massive imports. The kings of Sicily favoured the Maltese with a unique concession: they could bring wheat and other edibles from Sicily without paying the hefty export tax.
All images from the author's collections
