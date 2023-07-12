Eight organisations have issued a joint statement condemning “the degrading comments and the resulting hate speech” on social media following the official EuroPride 2023 dance in Valletta on Saturday.

It came after some people questioned the inclusion of children in the Dancing with Pride event held in the run-up to EuroPride, which will be held in Valletta in September.

PN MP Justin Schembri had asked if it was appropriate for children to be involved.

"I have always argued, let children be children," he said. "This goes against this argument."

Veteran television personality John Bundy also shared his concerns in a now-deleted post, saying he supported the celebration of rights but that organisers should "leave the children out of it".

Media personality John Bundy weighed in to criticise the participation of children in the event.

However ADITUS, ADPD - Malta’s Green Party, Allied Rainbow Communities, Drachma LGBTI, Drachma Parents , Equality Labour (Partit Laburista), LGBTI + Gozo, and MGRM - The Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement hit back in a joint statement.

"We request maturity and responsibility from persons with a wide-reaching audience who unfortunately choose to use their public platform to promote discrimination and prejudice against the LGBTIQ+ community”.

They said they were referring to “derogatory comments” implying that the LGBTIQ+ community “should hide itself from certain categories of society”.

The organisations said “this attitude ignores the realities of LGBTIQ+ people and their families who form part of and contribute to society.

“Such a reaction is a reminder of why the need for Pride persists, and that despite the legal achievements, much work is left to be done to educate and change mentalities in the Maltese Islands.”

In their statement, the organisations said Dancing with Pride was an event designed with everyone in mind, an all-ages-appropriate celebration championing diversity and people coming together from the LGBTIQ community, their families, and allies.

“It intended to continue pushing Malta and Gozo further in favour of the pillars of democracy. As diverse as society is on our islands, we should be encouraging inclusion and understanding with people of all ages and backgrounds, not closing off in a bubble ignoring the diverse realities that surround us.”

They said it is disappointing that, despite the introduction of revolutionary reforms in Malta, some public figures, including politicians and people working in the media, still insist on judging families who voluntarily join a music and dance event, simply because the organisers are members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

They added that, as NGOs and members of the Malta LGBTIQ Consultative Council, “we will keep on promoting the message that there is space for everyone in a society where love and social justice prevail. We will continue to ensure that no one is left behind.”