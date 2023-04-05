Seven environmental NGOs have called on the president of the Malta Developers’ Association to retract statements that NGOs accept money from businesses to carry out campaigns and file court cases to harm competitors.

In a statement, the Ramblers' Association, Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Aħjar, Birdlife, Friends of the Earth, Nature Trust, Din L-Art Ħelwa and Moviment Grafitti rejected the “serious allegations” and stated that they did not engage in such practices.

In an interview with Times of Malta, MDA president Michael Stivala said business people who want to harm their competitors are going to NGOs and funding court cases and entire campaigns to harm other businesses. And NGOs are accepting the money and doing it happily.

He said “almost all NGOs” do it “almost all the time” but would not mention names because he does not have enough proof.

The NGOs challenged Stivala to substantiate “these outrageous claims” or retract them.