An investment services company has been fined nearly €227,000 by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) over non-observance of anti-money laundering rules.

Triton Capital Markets Limited (previously FXDD Malta Limited) was fined after irregularities were found during an onsite compliance review in 2019.

In its report, the unit said it had asked the company to provide a number of documents, including a business risk assessment, which was never forthcoming.

The company failed to certify customer due diligence documentation - Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit

The company told the FIAU that the assessment was still a draft in its “final stages” since it had engaged a third party to assist in its formulation.

The FIAU observed that the investment services company had failed to take appropriate steps to assess the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing arising from its operations and to adequately document such assessments.

The company was also found to have missing customer risk assessments, with the FIAU saying the approach adopted was not rigorous and comprehensive enough to enable it to understand the risks posed by customers and to effectively apply the risk-based approach.

The FIAU said the company had failed to certify customer due diligence documentation. In three files it analysed, it found that the company had either failed to verify the identity or residential address of the individuals involved or the certification was not dated.

The company was reprimanded over its failure to use identification measures for politically exposed persons.

After noting these breaches, the FIAU issued a fine of €226,902.

It also informed the company of a follow-up visit to ensure that it enhances its anti-money laundering safeguards and that it becomes fully compliant with its obligations.

The company is also required to draw up an action plan indicating the remedial actions that it has carried out and implemented since the compliance examination, together with remedial actions which are expected to be carried out to ensure compliance following the identified breaches.