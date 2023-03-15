Edwin Grech, a former Labour minister and father of letterbomb victim Karin Grech, has died aged 94.

His death was announced by his nephew, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, in a Facebook post.

The Opposition leader praised his uncle as a person who had given everything for his ideals.

He was also a person who had inspired him as a worker's son from the south of Malta to study at University and become a lawyer.

"This was a person who only did good, and was paid back in the worst possible way, through the killing of his dearest daughter Karin," Grech wrote.

Karin Grech was killed aged 15 as she opened a letter addressed to her father on 28 December 1977, at the height of a doctors' strike. Her father, a gynaecologist, had at the time returned from the UK to work in government hospitals.

Grech later served as minister for social policy in the Sant government between 1996 and 1998.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also offered the Grech family his condolences, saying Grech had given "everything" to his country and his patients.