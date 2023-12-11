Youngster Gabriel Farrugia continued to impress in his performances abroad, showcasing significant potential for the future of Maltese athletics.

Running in the European Cross Country Championships this weekend, Farrugia obtained one of the best results by a Maltese athlete on 5km in this discipline.

In Brussels, he completed the race in 18:22, beating athletes from some 19 nations with far more experience in cross country running, including Austria, Italy, Portugal, Germany and Turkey.

Farrugia placed 64th overall, the highest ranking by a Maltese athlete in the European Championships.

He was part of a Maltese delegation that took part in this continental event, an important experience in tough running conditions to which local athletes are not routinely exposed which includes grass, mud, and other natural obstacles offered by the Laeken Park in the Belgian capital.

