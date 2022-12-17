A huge Christmas tree made up of glass bottles was recently inaugurated in Għajnsielem’s main square.

The 19-metre high tree is made up of around 4,500 bottles, mounted on a steel structure. This time, the organisers improved on last year by adding two glass lanterns and two chandeliers to complement the tree.

The tree’s widest part measures over eight metres. It is wrapped with more than 700 metres of wiring for more than 7,000 light bulbs.

The tree was blessed by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada, who spoke about the beauty of life and insisted “we should stop any amendment introducing abortion… otherwise what Christmas we will be celebrating.”

Addressing the evening were also Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi and deputy mayor Franco Ciangura.

Participating in the celebration were baritone Charles Buttigieg and singer Albert Lauren Agius who sung Christmas carols.

Archpriest Frankie Bajada delivering the inaugural speech surrounded by Għajnsielem local council members.