This will be a hectic but positive year for the consumer sector as we seek to fine-tune and reinvigorate all that it involves in an ever-changing world, sadly plagued by an unnecessary war that continues to pommel its reverberations on a global scale.

Life goes on, however, and we are committed to making sure that we not only keep enhancing the quality of life of our citizens but also upgrade services and regulations wherever and whenever required.

Today we return to parliament after the Christmas recess and we will prioritise legislation connected to the government’s electoral pledges. In fact, my priority, for this term, as the minister responsible for consumer rights is to push forward the legislation that raises the maximum amount of €5,000 on which claims can be made before the Consumer Claims Tribunal to a maximum of €10,000.

There are, of course, segments in the consumer sector which merely need a timely tweak, just as there are others which we will update to guarantee better access and fairer means for both Maltese and Gozitan consumers.

It is with all this in mind that I eagerly look ahead to a 2023 full of activity through legislation that will bring to fruition electoral promises and budget measures.

Giving consumers their due is paramount in our scheduled work for the new year. It is also a part of our strategic plan to enhance the quality of life even at a time of worldwide insecurity.

One budgetary measure based on a 2022 electoral pledge and which we will be enacting is the provision for a higher maximum claim – presently at €5,000 – that consumers can make in their cases before the Consumer Claims Tribunal (CCT). This is what they were promised in this government’s electoral manifesto and this is what consumers will get.

That same manifesto (promise number 944) proposes to further extend the competence of the Consumer Claims Tribunal, making it possible for it to hear consumer cases with a value of up to €10,000. This is not just higher but double the old maximum.

Access is extremely important for consumers who keep the local economy working full throttle. It is why we will be ensuring that the majority of consumer complaints lodged with the Office for Consumer Affairs can be referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal where they will benefit from a wider and, hopefully, wiser playing field.

As we move ahead with our resolve, it is imperative to remember that the old maximum of €5,000 often left consumers stranded when they paid for a package travel, home maintenance and improvements, new and second-hand cars and energy sources such as solar panels.

Safeguarding the rights of consumers is an ongoing commitment but it certainly does not in any way mean impeaching the commercial sector which, as we all know, also has to compete and to provide better services and products in these challenging times. Creating a fair society is a requisite that we seek to offer to both sides in the sector.

Our forthcoming upgrade in 2023 forms part of this important mission statement, one that is, after all, inspired by no less than half a century of consumer rights within the European Union. These rights have been protecting and empowering European citizens everywhere.

It is in the same spirit that our legislation will be adjusted to ascertain the principle that people should be protected when purchasing goods and services, thus having a robust set of policies and rules that solidly confirm stronger and fairer rights for consumers.

Julia Farrugia Portelli is Minister for Inclusion and Social Well-being.