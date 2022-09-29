The government is trying to create an impression of having taken action in the wake of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia five years ago, but what it has done so far is just words, the opposition's justice spokesperson said on Thursday.

Karol Aquilina was reacting to a press conference by the justice minister, who on Wednesday announced plans for legislation to protect journalists and free speech.

Aquilina said the government was continuing to view journalists as enemies, hindering them at every step.

While legislative changes were needed, what was even more urgent was for the government to change its attitude where journalists were concerned. It also needed to stop obstructing freedom of expression and the right to information.

He observed that no public consultation with journalists and civil society had been held before the new bills were announced. The government which claimed to listen had closed its ears.

The opposition would study the bills and seek to improve them, Aquilina said. It would also hold the government accountable for the protection of journalists, including the protection of sources, personal safety and access to information.

But the bills were only a small part of the recommendations made 18 months ago by the independent inquiry into the Caruana Galizia murder, and the government should put on the agenda of the House the bill presented by the opposition for the implementation of all the recommendations which the inquiry had made.