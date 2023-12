The government has taken a bilateral loan of €72 million from the European Investment Bank, it said on Tuesday.

The 14-year loan was allocated under the Malta EU Funds Co-Financing Agreement signed on the 23rd of September 2016 for the 2014-2020 programming period.

It was issued on December 11 and is redeemable by August 31, 2037.

It is a fixed rate 3.717% bullet loan.