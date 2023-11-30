Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri inaugurated a special two-in-one exhibition at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria, featuring works by graphic artists Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Max Klinger.

An introductory session chaired by Christian Zammit explained why the exhibition was titled On the Threshold of the Avantgarde.

Participants included Patrizia Foglia, exhibition coordinator Valerio Ballotta and Arialdo and Marta Ceribelli. Mark Sagona presented his analysis before the opening of the exhibition, which, together with other write-ups, are included in the exhibition catalogue (Il-Ħaġar GEMS 27).

Piranesi (1720-1778) has an important place in European art development, as he was very influential during an era that was rapidly changing in so many aspects. In this exhibition he is represented by 15 etchings. His impressive technique is evident in all works, but especially in a detailed descriptive map of Rome measuring over a metre. Besides his artistic expertise, Piranese was also an archaeologist. Various publications about this Venetian personality are also on display.

Klinger (1857-1920), a German symbolist, was known for his exploration of psychological and emotional themes. A separate audiovisual room displays what is probably his most famous narrative series, 10 scenes usually referred to simply – and shortly – as A Glove. An original binder is on display too. In the background, one can follow Francesco De Gregori’s song inspired by this story.

The exhibition – supported by various institutions – will remain open until the beginning of January.

Il-Ħaġar is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.