Masquerade Malta and the Manoel Theatre’s co-production of Grease opened this weekend. Director ANTHONY BEZZINA and musical director KRIS SPITERI explain to Laura Bonnici why audiences still love this classic, smash-hit musical set in the 1950s.

With hit songs such as Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, and You’re The One That I Want, Grease is so iconic that it has transcended the world of musical theatre to become a much-loved cultural experience that has charmed millions.

Aside from its sensational score – with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey – it is also the 1950s-era love story at the heart of Grease that inspires universal nostalgia.

The Burger Palace Boys

The musical follows soft-hearted bad boy Danny and goody-two-shoes Sandy, whose summer romance ended with the holiday – or so they thought. When Sandy arrives at Danny’s high school, Rydell High, they risk losing both their reputations and their hearts, unless they can revive the love they found on those summer nights.

“Grease embraces the spirit of the 1950s and has captured the hearts of audiences for generations, so why not bring this story to life once again?” Anthony Bezzina, director of the upcoming co-production of Grease from Masquerade Malta and the Manoel Theatre says.

“So many people relate to the music and can sing along with it. Through working with our teen students at Masquerade, we realised that it has a widespread appeal that spans three generations at least. A great comment that I heard from a 10-year-old was, ‘I didn’t realise this was from Grease!’ – that says it all!”

The Pink Ladies

Grease has enjoyed several stage revivals and received multiple Tony awards since its premiere more than 50 years ago. However, its film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest-grossing musical film of its time – was the pivotal moment that Grease turned from production to phenomenon.

“We will be using the songs from the movie, alongside those from the original musical,” musical director Kris Spiteri explains.

“In fact, several of the movie’s songs – such as Grease is the Word, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want and Sandy – were not in the original musical or written by Jacobs and Casey. But we try not to emulate the recordings, instead giving our own interpretation to the songs.”

Grease embraces the spirit of the 1950s and has captured the hearts of audiences for generations

The Masquerade Malta and the Manoel Theatre joint production of Grease, which opened yesterday, features an all-star cast.

Director Anthony Bezzina. Photo: Justin Mamo

Led by Raphael Pace and Hannah Spiteri as Danny and Sandy, the cast also includes Jasmine Farrugia as Rizzo, Sean Borg as Eugene and Jason Scerri as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel – among a veritable who’s-who of Malta’s rising young musical theatre performers.

“One of the highlights of the rehearsal process is seeing Masquerade students develop into fully-fledged professionals, proficient in acting, singing and dancing,” Bezzina says.

“It is my greatest joy to give an opportunity to these young performers.”

Musical director Kris Spiteri

Spiteri – who, with Bezzina, is joined in the show’s creative team by choreographer Valerie Burke, set designer Romualdo Moretti, costume designer Simona Mamo and vocal coach Analise Cassar – agrees that working with the talented cast and crew is an unmissable experience.

“You can aim higher when working with such a brilliant group of people,” he says. “It becomes a learning experience for the whole team, with everyone chasing the same goal: to create a great show and a wonderful experience on stage.”

And when it comes to this production of Grease, Bezzina teases that audiences can expect exactly that.

“The singing is superb; the dancing is amazing and the energy level is out of this world – and this is coming from someone who hates superlative!” he laughs. “But, as always, we will give our very best for audiences, to stage a musical that they will never forget.”

Grease runs at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta until October 29. Tickets are available at www.teatrumanoel.mt, by e-mail to bookings @teatrumanoel.mt or by telephone on (+356) 2124 6389. This production is recommended for audiences aged seven and over. To find out more, visit www.masquerademalta.com or www.teatrumanoel.mt.