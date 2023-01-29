Ħamrun Spartans comfortably beat Sirens on Sunday at the Tony Bezzina stadium as they tighten their grip on the top spot.

Elvis Mashike was the inspiration behind a convincing Ħamrun win as the leaders re-established their 11-point cushion at the top of the Premier League.

The Spartans never looked in danger of repeating last week’s derby nerve-wracking victory and it soon became apparent the Sirens defence was there to be unlocked.

But Branko Nisevic’s joy will have been tainted by an injury to their captain Steve Borg limped out injured in the first half.

Ħamrun Spartans received the perfect tonic after this week’s off-field controversy – when their president Joseph Portelli express his wish to pay for the club – when they went ahead after just four minutes.

The architects, as so many times this season, were Ederson and Elvis Mashike, with the Brazilian flicking a clever ball through to the Congolese striker who fired a low shot behind Andrea Cassar.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...