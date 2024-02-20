On the occasion of Tourist Guide Day, being marked internationally on Wednesday, Heritage Malta is inviting the public to enjoy free guided tours at the National Museum of Archaeology and the Tarxien Prehistoric Complex.

Tourist Guide Day is celebrated every year to salute the skills of these professionals who play a key role in shaping travellers’ experiences of their destinations, while drawing the attention of local authorities, fellow citizens and the media to the importance of this career.

This year, Heritage Malta teamed up with the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS), Malta’s leading educational institution for tourism and hospitality, to create an added attraction for everyone visiting the National Museum of Archaeology and the Tarxien Prehistoric Complex.

Between 9.30am and 1.30pm on Wednesday, visitors purchasing admission to these sites will be able to join a free guided tour, led by ITS tour-guiding students assisted by their lecturers.

The National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta offers a vast collection and an alluring experience of the Maltese islands’ prehistory and early history, with artefacts dating from Malta’s Neolithic period up until the early Phoenician period.

The story of the Tarxien Prehistoric Complex, on the other hand, is encapsulated in the site itself. Its imposing, awe-inspiring entrances, interconnected passages and fascinating prehistoric art depicting spirals and animals transport the visitor to the earliest days of civilisation in Malta.

Tours will be delivered in both Maltese and English, on the hour and on a first-come-first-served basis. No pre-booking is required.

Calendar of events out now

Heritage Malta has launched its calendar of activities for 2024.

Comprising more than 100 events, the calendar is designed for both the public and people with more specific tastes, and caters for all ages. The activities include a full selection of experiences – from cooking sessions, curious adventures and courses on nature’s creatures for the young, to special openings of normally closed sites, activities linked to old traditions, sea tours, talks by curators and former Shipyard workers, guided walks, unique exhibitions, equinox and solstice experiences, and exclusive activities for members, among many more.

A Heritage Malta conservator sharing insights about her work during a recent event. Photo: Heritage Malta

The calendar also features activities organised as part of the maltabiennale.art programme, to be held between March 13 and May 31. More information about the biennale may be obtained from https://maltabiennale.art/.

Heritage Malta’s calendar of activities is accessible online here. One can obtain a hard copy by visiting Heritage Malta’s main museums and sites in the coming weeks.