With the new season, the world turned its focus to two important observances that highlight the significance of ageing and the challenges of dementia. In September, we marked World Alzheimer’s Month, culminating with World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21, and on October 1, we celebrated the International Day of Older Persons.

These observances provide an opportunity to reflect on the lives of societies’ older members, increase awareness about dementia and emphasise the critical need for support and understanding.

World Alzheimer’s Month: ‘Never too early, never too late’

The global community united in September to recognise World Alzheimer’s Month. This annual campaign raises awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, working diligently to eliminate the stigma surrounding these conditions.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking and behaviour. It often starts subtly, with individuals experiencing mild memory lapses and confusion. Over time, these symptoms worsen, interfering with daily life and eventually leading to a profound loss of independence.

According to the World Health Organisation, Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60-70 per cent of all dementia cases. It primarily affects individuals over the age of 65, making it a significant concern as the global population continues to age.

This year’s theme for World Alzheimer’s Month, ‘Never Too Early, Never Too Late,’ underscored the critical importance of identifying risk factors and implementing measures to prevent the onset of dementia. It highlighted the fact that dementia is not solely an affliction of old age, but a condition influenced by factors that span a lifetime.

In addition, dementia symptoms can also occur in people younger than 65, also known as young onset dementia, which highlights the critical importance of taking a lifespan approach.

The campaign emphasised the need for proactive risk reduction strategies, even for individuals who have already received a dementia diagnosis. With growing awareness that Alzheimer’s and other dementias can begin many years before the appearance of symptoms, understanding and adopting lifelong brain health interventions and choices become paramount.

World Alzheimer’s Day

On September 21, World Alzheimer’s Day took centre stage. This day served as a global call to action, rallying individuals, communities and organisations to raise their voices in support of those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Following a week of activities related to educational awareness in Malta, both the Active Ageing and Community Care and the Malta Dementia Society, participated in the yearly solidarity walk.

International Day of Older Persons: ‘Fulfilling the promises of human rights’

October is dedicated to celebrating the International Day of Older Persons. This day, observed on October 1, acknowledges the contributions of older individuals to our societies and highlights their fundamental human rights.

The objectives of the International Day of Older Persons for 2023 are clear:

• Increase global knowledge and awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and commit all stakeholders to strengthen the protection of the human rights of older persons worldwide.

• Share and learn from intergenerational models for the protection of human rights around the world.

• Call on governments and UN entities to review their current practices to better integrate a life course approach to human rights, ensuring active and meaningful participation of all stakeholders, including civil society, national human rights institutions, and older persons themselves.

The celebration of the International Day of Older Persons and World Alzheimer’s Month emphasises the challenges and opportunities associated with ageing and dementia. These observances should remind us to honour the wisdom of older persons, raise awareness about dementia and take action to create a more inclusive and supportive world for older individuals and those affected by this challenging condition.

As we commemorate these significant events, let us remember that our collective actions today will shape the future of ageing and dementia care.

By fostering understanding, embracing lifelong brain health, and advocating for the rights and well-being of older individuals and those affected by dementia, we can ensure a world where all generations thrive and age with dignity and respect.

A holistic approach to ageing and dementia

The interplay between World Alzheimer’s Month and the International Day of Older Persons is both symbolic and practical. These observances recognise that ageing and dementia are interconnected issues and addressing them requires a holistic approach.

Awareness and understanding: World Alzheimer’s Month educates people about the impact of dementia and the need for early diagnosis and support. It reduces stigma and fosters empathy for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. This heightened awareness feeds directly into the broader conversation about the rights and needs of older individuals on the International Day of Older Persons.

Health and well-being: both observances emphasise the importance of maintaining physical and mental health across the lifespan. The principles of brain health promoted during World Alzheimer’s Month align with the goal of ensuring that older individuals can enjoy a high quality of life.

Intergenerational solidarity: the theme of the International Day of Older Persons, ‘Fulfilling the Promises of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations,’ highlights the crucial role of intergenerational solidarity. It acknowledges that the well-being of older individuals is intimately connected to the well-being of younger generations and vice versa.

Changing mentality about age and dementia

As we reflect on World Alzheimer’s Month, World Alzheimer’s Day, and the International Day of Older Persons, let us collectively embrace a new perspective on ageing and dementia. Let us recognise that age is not merely a number, but a journey marked by wisdom, experiences and contributions to society.

Dementia is not an inevitable part of growing old, but can rather be addressed through collaborations, research, awareness and support. As the slogan from the Malta Dementia Society aptly says, it is critical to remember that ‘Inside every dementia, there is a person’.

Together, we can change the way we think about ageing and dementia. We can create a world where ageing is celebrated, dementia is understood, and the rights and dignity of older individuals are upheld.

By working across generations and striving for equity, we can fulfil the promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and build a society where all people, regardless of age or cognitive ability, can lead fulfilling lives.

Christian Borg Xuereb is head of the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies at the Faculty for Social Well-being, University of Malta. He is also a registered health, academic and research psychologist with special interest in geropsychology. He is the public relations officer of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).