Iceland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and its South Coast is no exception. From its stunning glaciers and awe-inspiring waterfalls to its rugged and isolated fjords, there are endless hidden gems to discover and explore. On this tour of the South Coast, you will have the opportunity to venture beyond the popular Golden Circle to uncover hidden treasures, experience the local culture, and enjoy the captivating beauty of Iceland's diverse landscape.

The waterfalls of Skogafoss and Seljalandsfoss

If you’re looking for a unique experience in Iceland, you can’t miss the beautiful waterfalls of Skogafoss and Seljalandsfoss. These two impressive cascades are located on the southern coast of Iceland and are often overlooked by Golden Circle tours in Iceland. Skogafoss is a thundering 60-meter-tall waterfall that plunges into a rugged ravine. The massive plume of water creates a constant mist, which adds to the magical atmosphere of this powerful natural phenomenon. Just a few kilometres away is the smaller but equally stunning Seljalandsfoss waterfall. Here, standing at the top of the cascade, visitors can enjoy incredible views of the landscape.

The black sand beach at Reynisfjara

The stunning black sand beach of Reynisfjara, located on the south coast, is a must-see destination for any traveller visiting Iceland. Its spectacular cliffs, basalt columns, and the impressive Reynisdrangar sea stacks create a setting that's impossible to ignore. Visitors can marvel at the power of the Atlantic Ocean as it crashes against the basalt cliff formations, sending spray high into the air. Reynisfjara is especially impressive during winter storms when the wind and waves are at their highest. It's also home to a variety of seabirds and offers visitors the chance to spot puffins and fulmars during certain times of the year.

The glacial lagoon at Jokulsarlon

One of the most breathtaking sights in Iceland is the glacial lagoon at Jokulsarlon. Located on the south coast, this stunning landscape is often overlooked by Golden Circle tours in Iceland, but it is definitely worth a visit. The lagoon is filled with floating icebergs from the nearby Breiðamerkurjökull glacier. The surrounding landscape is a mix of black sand and jagged peaks. It is possible to take a boat tour of the lagoon to get an up-close view of the icebergs. Watching the sunset over the lagoon is an unforgettable experience that will stay with you long after your trip to Iceland.

The glacial lagoon at Jokulsarlon.

The lava fields at Dyrholaey

The lava fields at Dyrholaey are a must-see destination for those looking to take a deeper dive into the beautiful landscapes of Iceland. Located along the south coast of Iceland, Dyrholaey is an area of cliffs and rock formations formed from a massive volcanic eruption that took place millions of years ago. At the top of the cliffs, there is an arch that is said to have been formed by volcanic eruptions and a pillar called the Gatklettur (or the arch of stones) that frames the ocean and is an iconic symbol of the area. Visitors can also see the Reynisdrangar sea stacks rising up out of the waves, which can be especially striking during storms.