Real estate experts and employers will discuss work-from-home, the future of office properties and whether the island has reached saturation at an upcoming panel event later this month.

Hosted by the Malta Business Network the event is entitled: 'The Future of Work and what’s next for the office in Malta’. Property evaluator and MBN board member Justin Mizzi, of architecture firm Archi+, planned the event.

Belair Property managing director Ian Casolani will moderate the panel.

He will be joined for the hour-long discussion by speakers; PwC Malta director Angelique Spina, Hili Properties managing director George Kakouras, Expedition42 COO Lara Camilleri and Catherine Hurley, head of global accounts at AIS Interior, an international office design and build company.

The event will be held at The Grist at The Brewhouse on Monday, January 22, at 6pm.

Panellists will discuss the state of the office market in Malta, the future of the 40-hour week and the 9-5 working day. They will also delve into current trends, and how tech is shaping the future of office dynamics.

Meanwhile, the MBN’s calendar of events for 2023 ended in December with an address by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Caruana said 2024 would decide the future of Malta’s tax regime as big decisions would be taken on tax harmonisation impacting the entire EU.

And while Malta’s economy would continue to register growth in the coming year, Caruana said this growth should not come at the expense of citizens' wellbeing and quality of life.

Caruana has said in the past that he would like Malta to shift its economic model to prioritise higher-value industries.

More information on the MBN’s series of events for 2024 is available online.