Seventeen-year-old Jack Mizzi set a new Malta chess record when he won all nine games in the Malta Blitz Chess Championship on September 17.

The Malta Blitz Championship is an annual tournament organised by the Malta Chess Federation (MCF).

Thirty-two players from different nationalities, including Germany, Turkey, Serbia, and China, participated in the tournament.

Blitz is a form of Fast Chess where the players have a limited amount of time to make their move.

Unlike traditional chess, where games are expected to last more than three hours, in Blitz, each player will have three minutes with two seconds increments and each game is expected to last less than 10 minutes.

Hence, Blitz Chess, tests the players on their ability to make decisions in a limited amount of time and is recognized by the International Chess Federation, FIDE and MCF.

